Are traffic wardens still working during lockdown?

Are traffic wardens still working amid the lockdown? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the UK's lockdown measures continue in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people have been left asking if parking regulations have changed.

On March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was going into lockdown in order to help fight COVID-19.

Seven weeks on and the UK's lockdown measures are continuing as the Government attempt to save lives and protect the NHS.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says ‘unlimited exercise’ and 'sitting in the sun' will be allowed from Wednesday

Due to lockdown, some changes have been made to parking regulations across the UK, here's what you need to know:

Traffic wardens are still working as normal in many places across the UK. Picture: Getty

Are traffic wardens still working during lockdown, and can I park anywhere?

Traffic wardens are still working amid the lockdown and – no – you cannot park anywhere.

Traffic wardens – also known as civil enforcement officers (CEOs) – are still working around the UK.

However, due to the pandemic and lockdown measures, some councils have relaxed or suspended parking regulations.

CEOs are employed by local councils and so for details about your area you will need to contact them.

The British Parking Association (BPA) told YourMoney.com: "Across the country, people may find that some car parks have been closed, some will be free and others only free to NHS or healthcare workers.

"BPA advises that motorists check signage or the local council’s website for up-to-date information."

Some councils have relaxed their parking restrictions. Picture: Getty

For example, Camden Council "scaled back" their parking enforcements during the lockdown.

They said at the time: "We will not be suspending parking enforcement as this would not provide protection for the offer we have put in place for essential workers.

"However, we are scaling back enforcement to deal with dangerous and obstructive parking."

Haringey Council have also made adjustments in their area.

They said: "Haringey Council has made adjustments to parking enforcement to support essential NHS and police staff, as well as residents that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From Monday, March 23 we will suspend enforcement of our on-street residential, shared use and permit parking bays."

There have been some allowances made for NHS workers amid the pandemic.

For example, The National Car Parking Group have confirmed that free parking is being offered to all NHS staff across their 150 UK car parks.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson confirms primary schools may reopen on June 1 as he delivers plan for phasing out lockdown