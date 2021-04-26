Travel across England, Scotland and Wales allowed from today in new rule change

People can now travel between Scotland, England and Wales. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Brits are allowed to travel within the UK between England, Scotland and Wales as of today.

Travel across the UK is permitted from today as lockdown continues to ease across Britain.

From today, April 26, people can travel to and from England, Wales and Scotland for the first time since Christmas.

This comes after Scotland announced they were moving from level 4 to level 3, allowing people to travel into the country from other areas of the UK.

Families can now travel across the UK to visit loved ones. Picture: Getty

Two weeks ago, on April 12, Wales also started to permit travel to and from England, which now means Brits can visit family and friends they may not have seen for over a year.

Northern Ireland are slightly behind in their roadmap out of lockdown, which means you can not travel to or from the country just yet.

At the moment, their lockdown measures do not permit travel in or out of the country, expect for essential travel.

The official guidelines also state: "If you are arriving into Northern Ireland from within the Common Travel Area and you plan to remain here for at least 24 hours, public health advice is that you should self-isolate upon arrival for 10 days, unless you are exempt."

The rule of six applies across England, Wales and Scotland, meaning people can meet in parks and private gardens. Picture: Getty

Of course, people visiting family and friends across the UK should still adhere to Covid-19 safety measures.

In England, people are now allowed to meet with five others or one other household outside.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants have reopened for outdoor dining, and the 'stay at home' message has been scrapped.

In Scotland, the hospitality sector has been allowed to reopen both inside and outside.

However, there is an 8PM curfew in place for indoor hospitality as well as a ban on alcohol indoors.

Lockdown restrictions are being eased across the UK. Picture: Getty

In Wales, up to six people from six households are able to meet outside while pubs, restaurants and cafes can serve punters outdoors.

This roadmap out of lockdown continues without delays thanks to the successful vaccine rollout, which has seen 12million Brits vaccinated with both jabs.

