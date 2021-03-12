UK's official R rate drops to lowest level yet
12 March 2021, 15:41
New Sage data reveals that the R rate across the UK is between 0.6 and 0.8.
The UK's official R rate has fallen to its lowest level yet.
Today, Sage confirmed the R rate across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales was between 0.6 and 0.8.
The latest growth rate range for the UK is between -7 per cent and -4 per cent per day.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson says England will 'not go back' to lockdown as he unveils 'irreversible' roadmap
This news comes after Government scientists estimated the R rate had fallen to between 0.7 and 0.9.
Latest figures reveal that there are currently 200,600 people in the UK with the virus, which is a drop in 248,100 people from the previous week.
According to Government data, the R rate was the highest in October 2020, sitting between 1.3 and 1.6.
In January, when Boris Johnson plunged the nation back into lockdown, the R rate was between 1 and 1.4.
This drop in cases and R rate comes as England slowly come out of lockdown.
Last month, the Prime Minister published the roadmap out of lockdown, with schools reopening first.
He revealed there would be four stages of easing restrictions, with the final step – on June 21 – seeing a lifting of all rules.
The complete roadmap dates are:
Step 1: From March 8, 2021
- All schools to reopen
- Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume
- People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis
- Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands
- Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6
From March 29, 2021
- Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces
- Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)
- Organised adult or children's sports activities can return
- Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)
Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021
- Non-essential retail to open
- Outdoor hospitality can reopen
- Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use
- Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen
- Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.
- Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people
Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021
- Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain
- 30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)
- International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)
- Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
- Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open
- Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate
- Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes
- Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events
- Significant life events allowed up to 30 people
Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021
- Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors
- Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)
- All limits on weddings and other life events removed
READ NOW: 'Shop Out To Help Out' vouchers being 'looked at' by Rishi Sunak