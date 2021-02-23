Boris Johnson says England will 'not go back' to lockdown as he unveils 'irreversible' roadmap

23 February 2021, 08:14

Boris Johnson has told the public this roadmap out of lockdown is 'irreversible'
Boris Johnson has told the public this roadmap out of lockdown is 'irreversible'. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister has set out the Government's plans out of lockdown, which he says will be 'irreversible'.

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced a four-step plan out of lockdown that leads up to June 21, when all legal limits on social contact will be removed.

The Prime Minister insisted that England will not return to a state of lockdown following the easing of restrictions.

READ MORE: When will hairdressers and beauty salons open?

Boris Johnson published the Government's roadmap out of lockdown this week
Boris Johnson published the Government's roadmap out of lockdown this week. Picture: Getty

He told the public: "We are now travelling on a one-way road to freedom. And we can begin safely to restart our lives and do it with confidence."

Mr Johnson added: "We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that have separated families and loved ones for too long, threatened the livelihoods of millions, kept pupils out of school."

"Thanks to the vaccinations, there is light ahead, leading us to a spring and a summer which I think will be seasons of hope, looking and feeling incomparably better for us all, and from which we will not go back."

The four-step plan to ease lockdown is "cautious but irreversible"
The four-step plan to ease lockdown is "cautious but irreversible". Picture: Getty

However, he did state that the vaccines will not be "100 per cent effective" and that we must be "realistic" in accepting that as lockdown is eased, infection rates and deaths will increase.

He told MPs in the House of Commons that the roadmap is "cautious but irreversible".

Schools will be the first to reopen as lockdown easing begins
Schools will be the first to reopen as lockdown easing begins. Picture: Getty

You can read the Government's four-step plan out of lockdown here:

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

  • All schools to reopen
  • Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume
  • People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis
  • Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands
  • Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

  • Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces
  • Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)
  • Organised adult or children's sports activities can return
  • Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

  • Non-essential retail to open
  • Outdoor hospitality can reopen
  • Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use
  • Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen
  • Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.
  • Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

  • Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain
  • 30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)
  • International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)
  • Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
  • Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open
  • Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate
  • Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes
  • Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events
  • Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021

  • Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors
  • Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)
  • All limits on weddings and other life events removed

READ NOW: Boris Johnson announces easing of lockdown and reopening dates of pubs, shops and gyms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Guardian publisher kicks off hunt for successor to veteran chair Berkett

UK & World

COVID-19: Review into whether Britons will need 'vaccine passports' to enter pubs or theatres

UK & World

COVID-19: Police warn parents they will be fined after 20 youths caught playing football

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Nicola Coughlan has revealed a Bridgerton 'Easter Egg' clue

Bridgerton star reveals major Lady Whistledown spoiler that fans missed in the first episode

Netflix

Disney fans are only just realising Finding Nemo's Crush and Squirt are in Moana

Disney fans are only just realising Finding Nemo's Crush and Squirt are in Moana

TV & Movies

Martha Kalifatidis has fallen out with her Married at First Sight Australia BFF's

Married at First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis had a huge fall out with Jessika Power and Ines Basic

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis broke down in tears on This Morning yesterday

Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis break down in tears as they watch newborn be resuscitated

TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice fans are worried about the show following a seventh person pulls out

Dancing on Ice fans fear show will be axed as Jason Donovan becomes seventh person to pull out

Dancing On Ice 2021

Sue Radford spends £400 a week on food

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks viewers as she admits to spending £400 a week on feeding kids

TV & Movies