Boris Johnson says England will 'not go back' to lockdown as he unveils 'irreversible' roadmap
23 February 2021, 08:14
The Prime Minister has set out the Government's plans out of lockdown, which he says will be 'irreversible'.
On Monday, Boris Johnson announced a four-step plan out of lockdown that leads up to June 21, when all legal limits on social contact will be removed.
The Prime Minister insisted that England will not return to a state of lockdown following the easing of restrictions.
He told the public: "We are now travelling on a one-way road to freedom. And we can begin safely to restart our lives and do it with confidence."
Mr Johnson added: "We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that have separated families and loved ones for too long, threatened the livelihoods of millions, kept pupils out of school."
"Thanks to the vaccinations, there is light ahead, leading us to a spring and a summer which I think will be seasons of hope, looking and feeling incomparably better for us all, and from which we will not go back."
However, he did state that the vaccines will not be "100 per cent effective" and that we must be "realistic" in accepting that as lockdown is eased, infection rates and deaths will increase.
He told MPs in the House of Commons that the roadmap is "cautious but irreversible".
You can read the Government's four-step plan out of lockdown here:
Step 1: From March 8, 2021
- All schools to reopen
- Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume
- People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis
- Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands
- Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6
From March 29, 2021
- Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces
- Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)
- Organised adult or children's sports activities can return
- Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)
Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021
- Non-essential retail to open
- Outdoor hospitality can reopen
- Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use
- Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen
- Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.
- Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people
Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021
- Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain
- 30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)
- International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)
- Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
- Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open
- Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate
- Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes
- Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events
- Significant life events allowed up to 30 people
Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021
- Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors
- Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)
- All limits on weddings and other life events removed
