Boris Johnson says England will 'not go back' to lockdown as he unveils 'irreversible' roadmap

Boris Johnson has told the public this roadmap out of lockdown is 'irreversible'. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister has set out the Government's plans out of lockdown, which he says will be 'irreversible'.

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced a four-step plan out of lockdown that leads up to June 21, when all legal limits on social contact will be removed.

The Prime Minister insisted that England will not return to a state of lockdown following the easing of restrictions.

Boris Johnson published the Government's roadmap out of lockdown this week. Picture: Getty

He told the public: "We are now travelling on a one-way road to freedom. And we can begin safely to restart our lives and do it with confidence."

Mr Johnson added: "We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that have separated families and loved ones for too long, threatened the livelihoods of millions, kept pupils out of school."

"Thanks to the vaccinations, there is light ahead, leading us to a spring and a summer which I think will be seasons of hope, looking and feeling incomparably better for us all, and from which we will not go back."

The four-step plan to ease lockdown is "cautious but irreversible". Picture: Getty

However, he did state that the vaccines will not be "100 per cent effective" and that we must be "realistic" in accepting that as lockdown is eased, infection rates and deaths will increase.

He told MPs in the House of Commons that the roadmap is "cautious but irreversible".

Schools will be the first to reopen as lockdown easing begins. Picture: Getty

You can read the Government's four-step plan out of lockdown here:

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021

Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors

Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)

All limits on weddings and other life events removed

