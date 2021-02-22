When will hairdressers and beauty salons open?

When will hairdressers and nail salons reopen in England? Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson lockdown roadmap: what are the expected dates that salons, nail bars, hairdressers and barbers will reopen in England?

Boris Johnson will announce his 'roadmap' out of lockdown in the House of Commons later today (22 February), and will give key dates for the planned reopening of different sectors of the economy.

One area he is expected to address is the beauty and hair industry, which was forced to close when England went into its second lockdown.

Here's what we know about when they may be allowed to reopen.

Salons were forced to close across England on 5 January. Picture: PA

When will hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons open?

According to reports, hairdressers, barbers and salons will open in mid-May.

However, there may be restrictions on close contact services (such as facials) as there was when they reopened last year.

The middle of May is expected to be the 'third phase' of lockdown easing, which will also possibly see pubs and restaurants allowed to open indoors, and family able to take short breaks in the UK.

All lockdown easing will be subject to coronavirus cases staying low.

Hairdressers in England reopened last year with strict social distancing guidelines. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister has previously stated that schools will be the priority when it comes to easing lockdown, with the date of their reopening expected to be 8 March.

Mr Johnson said: "Today I’ll be setting out a road map to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.

"Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

Boris Johnson will deliver his roadmap out of lockdown this afternoon. Picture: PA

"Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

"We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan."





When will Boris Johnson announce the roadmap?

The speech will take place in the House of Commons at around 3:30pm, before a televised press conference at 7pm.

