When will hairdressers and beauty salons open?

22 February 2021, 11:07 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 12:23

When will hairdressers and nail salons reopen in England?
When will hairdressers and nail salons reopen in England? Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson lockdown roadmap: what are the expected dates that salons, nail bars, hairdressers and barbers will reopen in England?

Boris Johnson will announce his 'roadmap' out of lockdown in the House of Commons later today (22 February), and will give key dates for the planned reopening of different sectors of the economy.

Read more: When will gyms reopen in England?

One area he is expected to address is the beauty and hair industry, which was forced to close when England went into its second lockdown.

Here's what we know about when they may be allowed to reopen.

Salons were forced to close across England on 5 January
Salons were forced to close across England on 5 January. Picture: PA

When will hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons open?

According to reports, hairdressers, barbers and salons will open in mid-May.

However, there may be restrictions on close contact services (such as facials) as there was when they reopened last year.

The middle of May is expected to be the 'third phase' of lockdown easing, which will also possibly see pubs and restaurants allowed to open indoors, and family able to take short breaks in the UK.

All lockdown easing will be subject to coronavirus cases staying low.

Read more: Police issue warning as Covid vaccine scammers steal thousands from 'desperate' public

Hairdressers in England reopened last year with strict social distancing guidelines
Hairdressers in England reopened last year with strict social distancing guidelines. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister has previously stated that schools will be the priority when it comes to easing lockdown, with the date of their reopening expected to be 8 March.

Mr Johnson said: "Today I’ll be setting out a road map to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.

"Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

Boris Johnson will deliver his roadmap out of lockdown this afternoon
Boris Johnson will deliver his roadmap out of lockdown this afternoon. Picture: PA

"Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

"We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan."

When will Boris Johnson announce the roadmap?

The speech will take place in the House of Commons at around 3:30pm, before a televised press conference at 7pm.

NOW READ:

How Boris Johnson plans to ease England out of lockdown including pubs reopening and foreign holidays

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has ditched her iron after discovering this hack

Mum shares ‘magical’ three-ingredient spray that gets rid of creases in seconds
It has not yet been confirmed when staycations will be allowed

When will self-catering holidays and staycations be allowed in the UK?
Here's everything your mum wants for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas: What to buy your mum in 2021

To make matters even worse, she hates the name

Mum-to-be furious as boyfriend 'names their baby' after Twilight character without telling her
When will holidays abroad be allowed?

When will foreign holidays be allowed?

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 aired in 2020

How can I watch Married at First Sight Australia season 7 on TV?

TV & Movies

Little Ant and Dec are now all grown up

Little Ant and Dec are unrecognisable ten years after leaving Saturday Night Takeaway

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Nobody's Child on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue shirt dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Paloma Faith has welcomed her baby girl via C-Section

Paloma Faith gives birth to baby girl as she shares photos after C-section

Celebrities

Unforgotten series 3 aired back in summer 2018

Unforgotten series 3 recap: What happened at the end of the last season of ITV's Unforgotten?

TV & Movies