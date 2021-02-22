When will gyms reopen in England?

Boris Johnson is set to announce lockdown easing plans. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Boris Johnson's announcement: When will gyms open again in 2021?

Boris Johnson is preparing to announce his roadmap out of England's lockdown today.

Gyms have been closed since January 5, with people limited to doing daily exercise once a day outside.

However, the Prime Minister’s new plan could reopen them within the next few months. So, when will gyms open? Here’s what we know…

When will gyms open?

It has not been confirmed when gyms will reopen in England yet, but the leaked blueprints suggest it could be around Easter time.

Boris Johnson is set to announce when gyms will reopen. Picture: PA Images

According to The Sun, gyms, leisure centres, hairdressers, and non-essential shops will be able to open by mid-April.

With the tier system having been scrapped by the government, all facilities will can welcome people back at the same time across the country.

However, it is unclear whether group classes will be allowed to return straight away and there are likely to be social distancing rules.

This is dependant on four key steps which all have to be met, which include:

The vaccine deployment programme continues

Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths

The infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The risk is not changed by new variants

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s lockdown exit strategy will outline the gradual easing of all other restrictions in England as well.

The Prime Minister said: ““Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step.

"We will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

“We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan. I’ll be setting out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.”

He added: “Our priority has always been getting children back into school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical well-being.

"And we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.”

