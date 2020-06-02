When will weddings resume in the UK, what are the Government's coronavirus rules and can I get married at home?

Weddings have been put on hold for thousands across the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Couples who planned to get married this year have had their lives turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but what is the latest?

Thousands of brides and grooms who planned to tie the knot this year have been forced to cancel their big days due to COVID-19 and the lockdown announced by the Government.

Now, with some lockdown measures easing, when can people expect to be able to get married again, and what will the rules be?

Some people who do not want to wait for the pandemic to pass are instead getting married in their own homes, with their guests attending via video call – but how does that work and is it easy to organise?

Here's everything you need to know about weddings in lockdown:

While some people have cancelled their weddings, others have postponed them. Picture: Getty

When will weddings resume in the UK?

At the moment, the Government's lockdown rules banning weddings has not changed since the measures were announced on March 23.

However, it has been reported the Government are looking into ways they can safely bring wedding ceremonies back in England.

While there are plans in action in England, Wales and Scotland still have weddings on hold.

In Northern Ireland, the rules differ slightly; they are allowing weddings to take place if one of the people getting married is terminally ill.

These weddings are allowed to take place outside with 10 people present from June 8.

Weddings and civil partnerships have been put on hold due to COVID-19. Picture: Getty

What are the Government's current rules on weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic?

At the moment, the Government's rules on weddings during lockdown have remained the same.

On the GOV.UK website, they write: "You cannot give notice at a register office or hold a wedding or civil partnership ceremony at the moment because of coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Some people have considered marrying at home amid the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Can I get married at home?

In England and Wales, a venue must hold a marriage licence in order for the ceremony to be legally binding.

This means if you want to get married at home, you'd usually have to visit a registry office beforehand.

However, due to the current pandemic, people may not be able to register a wedding or civil partnership.

You can find your nearest register office here for more information.

