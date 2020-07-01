When can mobile hairdressers go back to work? English lockdown rules explained

Hairdressing salons are allowed to reopen their doors from 4 July, but what are the rules for mobile hairdressers?

Last week, Boris Johnson announced that pubs, restaurants and hair salons could reopen in England as part of the next phase of lockdown easing.

Addressing the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said that these venues will be allowed to reopen their doors from 4 July.

Speaking about hairdressers, he said that they will be able to reopen with 'appropriate measures' including visors.

Mobile hairdressers will be allowed to resume work from 4 July (stock image). Picture: Getty

What are the rules for mobile hairdressers?

Under the new rules, people in England will be able to visit each other's homes, but should only meet one household at a time.

In addition, the Freelance Association of Hairdressers said on their website: "Following the announcement today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson the government has confirmed that hairdressers can reopen from 4 July.

"The government do not differentiate between sectors in our industry. When they say hairdressers they mean all hairdressers, salons and freelance/mobile together."

This means that mobile hairdressers should be able to return to work on July 4.

From that date, the social distancing guideline will be reduced from 2m to '1m+'. This means it will be easier for hairdressers to operate under these conditions.

Freelance professionals will still have to make sure their practice is Covid-secure, in line with government guidelines.

Possible safety measures include compulsory temperature checks, not speaking to clients, as well as wearing PPE.

Hairdressers will be required to wear protective equipment when they start work again (stock image). Picture: Getty

Will hairdressers be allowed to talk to clients?

There have been a number of recent reports that hairdressers generally won't be allowed to talk to clients while working.

The National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) recent advice issued to barbers and walk-in salons reads: "Avoid face-to-face discussions with clients. Discussions about cut, colour and treatments should be made via the mirror while standing behind the client and kept to a minimum.

"You can lower the risk of infection if you stand or sit side-to-side rather than facing people. Consider offering online consultations to reduce the appointment time."

A spokesman for NHBF added: "Salons are putting their own rules in place based on common sense."

