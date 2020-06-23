When will nail bars open in England under lockdown rules?

The government hasn't yet set an exact date for the reopening of nail bars in England. Here's what we know.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today (23 June) announced further easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

From July 4, pubs, museums, and restaurants and a number of other hospitality businesses will be able to open, as long as they follow certain sets of guidelines - including the '1m+' social distancing rule.

Hairdressers will also be allowed to open on that date, providing members of staff follow rules that include wearing visors while working.

After addressing the opening of pubs, Mr Johnson said: "As eagerly awaited as a pint will be a haircut, we will reopen hairdresser with appropriate measures including visors."

When will nail bars reopen?

Although there is a fixed date for the reopening of hairdressers, the Prime Minister did not confirm when nail salons can follow suit.

He said: "Nail bars will reopen when we are confident they can in a Covid secure way."

Previously opening up about how salons could look post-lockdown, Fatima Naveed, brand manager at Duck & Dry, told the Telegraph: "We do have to have a balance between limiting the number of customers, services performed or opening hours with the businesses being able to survive.

"All businesses with high fixed costs, rents, high staffing rates, and we’ll be looking for extra staff to disinfect surfaces and equipment, too. We’ll continue our strict hygiene measures including face masks and gloves, and will disinfect the space after every client visit. We plan to limit clients to one at a time, only offering pre-booked appointments so we can control the footfall in the salon."

What will the rules on nail bars be when they reopen?

The government has yet to announce guidelines on nail bars reopening, but Millie Kendall MBE, the CEO of British Beauty Council, recently spoke out on how they could operate.

Speaking to Fabulous, she said: "We would suggest [customers fill out questionnaires before their appointments.]

"It helps the stylist, therapist, technician or artist assess what they need to prepare."

It is also thought that children won't be allowed in the salon, as waiting areas will not be in use.

Daisy Kalnina - founder of leading salon brand The GelBottle Inc - added: "It’s unlikely that waiting areas will be used and instead, clients will need to arrive exactly on time for their appointment and avoid being late.

"Friends, partners and children won’t be permitted to wait and the design of the salon may be stripped back to necessary interior objects only, to ensure cleaning can be performed more easily."