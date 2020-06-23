Two households 'of any size' in England will be able to meet inside from July 4

Two households will be allowed to meet in any setting from July 4 (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/PA

From July 4, there will be further easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that two households 'of any size' in England will be able to meet up in any setting - inside or out - from July 4.

Announcing further easing of lockdown measures in the House of Commons this afternoon, he said that the public will be asked to follow 'guidance' rather than legislation.

Boris Johnson announced further easing of lockdown in the House of Commons today. Picture: PA

He said: "We cannot lift all restrictions at once, so we have to make difficult judgements. Our principle is to trust the British public to use their common sense in the full knowledge of the risks. The more we open up, the more vigilant we will need to be.

"From now on, we will ask people to follow guidance on social contact instead of legislation. From 4 July, two households of any size will be able to meet in any setting - inside or out."







The new rule will be introduced next month (stock image). Picture: Getty

He added: "We are not recommending meetings of multiple households indoors because of the risks of creating greater chains of transmissions. Outside, the guidance remains that people from several households can meet in groups of up to six. Two households can also meet regardless of size."

The Prime Minister also announced a reduction of the two-metre social distancing rule, revealing that it will be '1m+' from July 4.

He confirmed that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be allowed to open from that date - subject to a new set of guidelines.

Before announcing the new measures, Mr Johnson said: "Today, we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end, and life is returning to our streets and to our shops, the bustle is starting to come back and new but cautious optimism is palpable.

"But I must say to the House it will be all too easy for that frost to return. "And that is why we will continue to trust in the common sense and the community spirit of the British people to follow this guidance, to carry us through, and to see us to victory over this virus."

