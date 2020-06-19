Martin Lewis urges public to check their driving licenses as DVLA issues coronavirus update

19 June 2020, 12:32 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 12:38

The DVLA has issued an update to drivers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Lewis has urged the UK public to check the expiry date on their drivers licenses, following a recent update from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Currently, 2.3million driving license photocards are out of date, and the DVLA has extended these by seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Martin Lewis reveals how you can save hundreds with his ‘5 minute direct debit challenge’

The DVLA have issued an extension for some expired licenses because of the pandemic
The DVLA have issued an extension for some expired licenses because of the pandemic. Picture: Getty

However, only those with licenses that expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be granted that extension.

Speaking on his ITV Money Show yesterday, Martin said: "Right now 2.3million driving licence photo cards are out of date," adding that the DVLA has extended those licenses because of the pandemic.

"If your photocard lapses between February 1 and August 31, it will add seven months to your licence," he said."However, if your licence expires at any point after this, you won't be covered by the extension, so check now."

Read more: Martin Lewis urges people to stop ‘furlough shaming’ workers for enjoying parks and beaches

Driving without a valid license in the UK could mean you're faced with a £1,000 fine.

The DVLA said, according to the Mirror: "Drivers with a photocard driving licence due to expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be granted a 7 month extension.

Martin Lewis has urged the public to check their licenses
Martin Lewis has urged the public to check their licenses. Picture: ITV

"This means as long as you have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

"The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends."

You can check whether your photocard is out of date in the 4b section of your license. It will cost £14 to renew it, or £17 by post.

NOW READ:

Martin Lewis issues redundancy warning to thousands of furloughed workers after new Government update

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum and daughter were told their outfits were 'inappropriate'

Mum and daughter 'embarrassed' after being 'told to leave Asda for wearing crop tops'
Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month

Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases
Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon

Driving centre reveals what driving tests will look like post-lockdown

News

There could be an influx of household pests this summer... (stock image)

Bed bugs, moths and rats invading British homes during lockdown
The most popular houses in the UK

The most viewed properties for sale during lockdown - including a £30million mansion

Trending on Heart

Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Lord of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Celebrities

Simon Thomas has spoken out about the incident

Grieving Simon Thomas harassed by stranger as he attends father's funeral
Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her first baby

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they're expecting a baby with adorable video

Celebrities

Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother

Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation
This is how you can honour the British Caribbean community on Windrush Day

How you can celebrate Windrush Day 2020: Poetry, film screenings and lectures happening online

News

Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?