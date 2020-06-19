Martin Lewis urges public to check their driving licenses as DVLA issues coronavirus update

The DVLA has issued an update to drivers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Lewis has urged the UK public to check the expiry date on their drivers licenses, following a recent update from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Currently, 2.3million driving license photocards are out of date, and the DVLA has extended these by seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DVLA have issued an extension for some expired licenses because of the pandemic. Picture: Getty

However, only those with licenses that expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be granted that extension.

Speaking on his ITV Money Show yesterday, Martin said: "Right now 2.3million driving licence photo cards are out of date," adding that the DVLA has extended those licenses because of the pandemic.

"If your photocard lapses between February 1 and August 31, it will add seven months to your licence," he said."However, if your licence expires at any point after this, you won't be covered by the extension, so check now."

Driving without a valid license in the UK could mean you're faced with a £1,000 fine.

The DVLA said, according to the Mirror: "Drivers with a photocard driving licence due to expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be granted a 7 month extension.

Martin Lewis has urged the public to check their licenses. Picture: ITV

"This means as long as you have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

"The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends."

You can check whether your photocard is out of date in the 4b section of your license. It will cost £14 to renew it, or £17 by post.

