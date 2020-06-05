Martin Lewis issues redundancy warning to thousands of furloughed workers after new Government update

5 June 2020, 07:22 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 07:24

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those on furlough
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those on furlough. Picture: ITV

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has explained the changes for furloughed workers from July.

Martin Lewis was back on our screens on Thursday evening to explain the latest changes to the furlough scheme following another Government update.

Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that companies would have to start paying towards the wages of 8.7 million employees currently unable to work because of the pandemic.

While the Job Retention Scheme will close completely in October, from July 1 a "new, more flexible furlough" will be in place.

Speaking from his London home, the Money Saving Expert explained all the changes, as well as warning those on the scheme that ‘thousands of redundancies’ could be coming.

Martin Lewis has explained the new Furlough rules
Martin Lewis has explained the new Furlough rules. Picture: ITV

He said: “Employees will still get a minimum of 80 per cent of your salary up to £2,500 a month, but from August, employers are going to have to start contributing towards the cost.

Read More: Dr Hilary Jones reveals how ibuprofen could treat coronavirus patients

“In August they’ll just pay National Insurance and pension contributions, then it ramps up each month until October when they’ll be paying 20 per cent of the costs towards furlough - 20 per cent of the 80 per cent.”

Martin added: “Let me be honest, what I suspect that will mean, is if you are a member of staff who they [employers] don’t think is going to have a viable job after October, they’re going to make people redundant from the start of August when it costs them more.

“And that means over the next two or three weeks, we’re going to see lots of redundancy consultations and lots more redundancies coming - hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, who knows, it’s going to be a tough time.”

Another big change for all furloughed employees is that they will be able to work part-time from July 1.

While the full details of this will be announced on June 12, Martin offered insight into how he thinks it will work, explaining: “You’re going to be able to change hours each week - full-time one week, part-time the next, fully on furlough the week after that one - I suspect that’s what’s going to happen week-by-week.”

He added that employers will have to pay staff full contract rate for the hours they work and furlough pay for the hours not worked.

Around £17.5 billion has been claimed for the furlough scheme so far, affecting 8.7million people since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This number is set to rise further over the next two weeks, with the Government expecting the scheme to cost the economy more than £64billion.

Martin will be going into more detail on redundancy and employment rights during his show next week. Find out more information here.

Now Read: Face coverings to be compulsory on public transport in England from June 15

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Joe Swash played Mickey Miller on EastEnders

Who did Joe Swash play in EastEnders? Dancing On Ice star's acting career revealed
The show will still air this summer

Love Island Australia will air on our screens this summer

Everything you need to know about Maya from Selling Sunset

Who is Selling Sunset's Maya Vander, who is she married to and does she have children?
Dr Hilary has explained exactly how the drug will help with the virus

Dr Hilary Jones reveals how ibuprofen could treat coronavirus patients
Zoe Slater left EastEnders in 2005

Where is Zoe Slater from EastEnders now?

Trending on Heart

Hay fever: What are the symptoms and how can you treat it?

Can hay fever give you a cough and sore throat? Symptoms to look out for

Lifestyle

Teacher goes viral after sharing list of children's books about race, racism and diversity

Teacher goes viral after sharing list of best children's books about race and diversity
EastEnders will be airing a new series fronted by Stacey Dooley

EastEnders announces special behind-the-scenes series fronted by Stacey Dooley as soap goes off air
Davina McCall is hosting a new Big Brother series

Big Brother return date confirmed as Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal host anniversary specials
Madeleine McCann's parents have spoken out after a new suspect was revealed

German prisoner revealed as new suspect in Madeleine McCann case 13 years after she disappeared

News