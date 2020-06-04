Face coverings to be compulsory on public transport in England from June 15

Masks will be compulsory. Picture: Getty

The transport minister stated people will be refused travel without a face covering.

Wearing face coverings will become a condition of travel in England from June 15, the Government have announce today.

Grant Schapps, the Transport Minister spoke today on the news decision to make wearing face coverings on public transport mandatory from later this month.

Grant Shapps led the Downing Street press conference today. Picture: Sky News

Grant said that "every precaution" must be taken as the number of passengers on public transport starts to rise as lockdown is relaxed.

Trains, buses, aircraft and ferries in England will all need to follow these rules and those wishing to travel could be refused to if they're not wearing one.

However, very young children, disabled people and anyone who struggles with breathing will be exempt.

Those on buses and trains will have to wear a covering. Picture: Getty

Shapps added: "Yes, its a condition of travel, you cannot travel until you're wearing one.

"This will be a visual thing, we will have posters and more, and other powers will be involved too maybe leading to fines."

He continued: "We don't get why people wouldn't wanna do the right thing, we're desperate to get rid of coronavirus."