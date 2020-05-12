Where to buy face masks to protect from coronavirus following lockdown guidelines
12 May 2020, 15:49
The government's new guidelines express that Brits should wear face masks in the majority of public settings.
Britain's past the coronavirus peak and as Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to take us back to normality, providing we follow government guidelines and stay alert.
New rules published today detail in a 50-page document how face coverings should be worn to protect ourselves and prevent spreading of the disease in enclosed spaces.
READ MORE: How to make your own DIY face masks at home
This means places such as public transports and in some shops, the spaces where social distancing isn't fully possible.
Face masks, hygiene masks, dust face shields, face coverings... however you want to refer to them, are available pretty much anywhere at the moment.
At the start of the outbreak it became incredibly hard to get your hands on a pack without paying a ridiculous amount of money for them but thankfully as things start to normalise more and more places are beginning to stock masks.
Amazon
There's a variety of different masks available on Amazon, which come in a plethora of styles and price ranges.
You should be wary of the delivery times however, as some items state they'll take weeks to come, but others are available on Prime delivery and will arrive within a week.
- 50 Disposable Face Masks, £30.99 from Amazon
Femme Luxe
If you're after a right bargain, Femme Luxe have currently reduced the majority of their masks to a mere £2.99.
They have plain coloured masks as well as some thicker gingham styles.
- Blue Hygiene Mask, £2.99 from Femme Luxe
- Check Print Hygiene Mask, £2.99 from Femme Luxe
Binge Designs
If you want a mask that'll add a bit of humour to your day (as well as everyone who sees you), head to Binge Designs' site.
They have colourful patterns and all sorts on their masks, all priced at £8.99 with profits going to the NHS.
My personal favourite is the 'I'm germ-a-phobic Darren' mask, inspired by Miss Gemma Collins' iconic CBB quote.
- Germa Collins mask, £8.99 from Binge Designs
Jules B
Jules B has some very chic designs on the site, including these printed linen masks with a painted design.
30 per cent of the profits will go to the NHS.
- Grizas Printed Linen Protective Mask, £9.99 from Jules B