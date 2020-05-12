Where to buy face masks to protect from coronavirus following lockdown guidelines

After a shortage, there are now plenty of masks available. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The government's new guidelines express that Brits should wear face masks in the majority of public settings.

Britain's past the coronavirus peak and as Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to take us back to normality, providing we follow government guidelines and stay alert.

New rules published today detail in a 50-page document how face coverings should be worn to protect ourselves and prevent spreading of the disease in enclosed spaces.

READ MORE: How to make your own DIY face masks at home

It's advised we all wear masks from now on. Picture: Getty

This means places such as public transports and in some shops, the spaces where social distancing isn't fully possible.

Face masks, hygiene masks, dust face shields, face coverings... however you want to refer to them, are available pretty much anywhere at the moment.

At the start of the outbreak it became incredibly hard to get your hands on a pack without paying a ridiculous amount of money for them but thankfully as things start to normalise more and more places are beginning to stock masks.

Amazon

There's a variety of different masks available on Amazon, which come in a plethora of styles and price ranges.

You should be wary of the delivery times however, as some items state they'll take weeks to come, but others are available on Prime delivery and will arrive within a week.

Amazon has plenty of multipacks. Picture: Amazon

- 50 Disposable Face Masks, £30.99 from Amazon

Femme Luxe

If you're after a right bargain, Femme Luxe have currently reduced the majority of their masks to a mere £2.99.

They have plain coloured masks as well as some thicker gingham styles.

Femme Luxe have some stylish plain masks too. Picture: Femme Luxe

- Blue Hygiene Mask, £2.99 from Femme Luxe

Theres a lot of fashionable options for a bargain price. Picture: Femme Luxe

- Check Print Hygiene Mask, £2.99 from Femme Luxe

Binge Designs

If you want a mask that'll add a bit of humour to your day (as well as everyone who sees you), head to Binge Designs' site.

They have colourful patterns and all sorts on their masks, all priced at £8.99 with profits going to the NHS.

My personal favourite is the 'I'm germ-a-phobic Darren' mask, inspired by Miss Gemma Collins' iconic CBB quote.

Binge Designs. Picture: Binge Designs

- Germa Collins mask, £8.99 from Binge Designs

Jules B

Jules B has some very chic designs on the site, including these printed linen masks with a painted design.

30 per cent of the profits will go to the NHS.

The painted designs come in a variety of colours. Picture: Jules B

- Grizas Printed Linen Protective Mask, £9.99 from Jules B