Crown Paints advert sparks complaints with viewers calling it ‘massively offensive’

Crown Paints have responded to criticism. Picture: Crown Paints/YouTube

By Naomi Bartram

An advertisement by Crown Paints has sparked controversy, with many viewers calling it ‘misogynistic’.

An Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) spokesman said it had received 150 complaints about the advert.

A spokesperson added they are "currently assessing to determine if there is a potential problem under our rules and, if so, whether there are grounds for further action".

The advert tells the story of Hannah and Dave, who met at an illegal rave, and are now expecting their first baby.

The Hannah and Dave advert has caused controversy. Picture: Crown Paints/YouTube

After they moved in together, Dave asked if they should have a baby, but Hannah said "no, never".

But the advert later shows her changing her mind and becoming pregnant.

"Now a baby's coming and they don't know what it is", the narrator says.

Adding: "Hannah's hoping for a girl, Dave's just hoping that it's his."

This comment in particular wasn’t received well by fans, with one person writing on Twitter: “'Dave's just hoping that it's his'. Love a nice bit of misogyny with my interior decorating adverts, thanks for that Crown Paints".

Comedian Jenny Eclair even had her say, writing: "Hey @crownpaints get that offensive baby ad off air - what were you thinking!!!? What on earth possessed you?"

Crown Paints has defended their advert. Picture: Crown Paints

Someone else said: "Just saw this, out to buy some Crown Paints, have chosen a subtle shade of misogyny for my one bedroom studio flat.”

While a fourth person said: "The Crown paint advert has got my vote for being one of the worse adverts ever."

Crown Paints has since apologised for any offence caused, but said it was "humorous".

"This ad is one in a series that is intended to celebrate special moments in life in a humorous way," a spokesperson told us.

"The characters of Hannah and Dave are shown to be in a happy relationship and preparing for their new arrival.

"There are no negative connotations intended from any of the lyrics and whilst the ad has been broadly well received, we recognise that people have differing tastes in humour.

"We apologise if any of the lines have caused offence."