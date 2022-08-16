Adele opens up about relationship with Rich Paul for the first time

Adele has shared a rare glimpse into her private life as she said she's 'obsessed' with Rich Paul.

For the first time Adele has opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The Easy on Me singer usually likes to keep her love life out of the spotlight, but has now said she has ‘never been in love like this’.

Speaking as Elle magazine’s new cover star, Adele, 34, said of sports agent Rich: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Rich, 40, is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents huge basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

The singer went public with her boyfriend back in September 2021 after announcing her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the pair now sharing custody of their son Angelo.

Adele sparked rumours that she was set to marry her new man back in February when she was seen wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger.

Adele has said she's 'obsessed' with Rich Paul. Picture: Getty Images

But while she admitted she wants to get married again in the future, she did confirm she isn’t engaged, just ‘in love and happy as I'll ever be’.

The star added that she also wants to have more children, but her focus at the moment is on her work and upcoming Las Vegas residency.

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she said.

“But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna nail it.”

Rich Paul and Adele live together in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images

After cancelling a series of shows earlier this year, Adele recently announced new dates for the delayed Las Vegas show which will now take place November to March.

“We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time,” she said at the time.

“But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

This comes after Adele made a return to the charts last year with her fourth album, 30.