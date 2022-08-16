Adele opens up about relationship with Rich Paul for the first time

16 August 2022, 07:42 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 07:56

Adele has shared a rare glimpse into her private life as she said she's 'obsessed' with Rich Paul.

For the first time Adele has opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The Easy on Me singer usually likes to keep her love life out of the spotlight, but has now said she has ‘never been in love like this’.

Speaking as Elle magazine’s new cover star, Adele, 34, said of sports agent Rich: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021
Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Rich, 40, is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents huge basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

The singer went public with her boyfriend back in September 2021 after announcing her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the pair now sharing custody of their son Angelo.

Adele sparked rumours that she was set to marry her new man back in February when she was seen wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger.

Adele has said she's 'obsessed' with Rich Paul
Adele has said she's 'obsessed' with Rich Paul. Picture: Getty Images

But while she admitted she wants to get married again in the future, she did confirm she isn’t engaged, just ‘in love and happy as I'll ever be’.

The star added that she also wants to have more children, but her focus at the moment is on her work and upcoming Las Vegas residency.

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she said.

“But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna nail it.”

Rich Paul and Adele live together in Los Angeles
Rich Paul and Adele live together in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images

After cancelling a series of shows earlier this year, Adele recently announced new dates for the delayed Las Vegas show which will now take place November to March.

“We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time,” she said at the time.

“But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

This comes after Adele made a return to the charts last year with her fourth album, 30.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Matthew Morrison stars as Felix in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Matthew Morrison's life away from Tara Misu character

TV & Movies

Flying Ant Day is said to be on the way following the summer heatwave

Experts warn that Flying Ant Day could happen 'any day' now

Lifestyle

Study finds office work can be as tiring as manual labour

Office work can be as tiring as manual labour, study finds

Lifestyle

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

TV & Movies

A mum has opened up about her sons names

'My friend says I gave my sons 'naughty names' and now I feel guilty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has given birth to a baby girl

Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe Madeley gives birth to baby girl

Meet the MAFS 2022 contestants

Married at First Sight UK 2022 line up revealed

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Bentley is a farm dog who likes to make friends with the wild porcupines

Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine

Lifestyle

Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating

The Wanted’s Max George 'secretly dating' EastEnders' Maisie Smith

Ekin-Su is already making moves in the fashion industry

Ekin-Su 'signs biggest Love Island fashion deal' worth over £1million

TV & Movies

The moment an airplane makes it's lowest landing ever

Heart-stopping moment airplane makes ‘lowest landing ever’

Lifestyle

Which city do you think the Eurovision Song Contest should be held in?

Eurovision announce seven cities shortlisted to host in 2023

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

The mum thinks it is hard for her son to have to wait 12 months for presents

Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

Lifestyle