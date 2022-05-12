Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos

12 May 2022, 08:20

Adele and Rich Paul have seemingly bought their first home together after dating for a year.

Adele has confirmed she’s moved in with her boyfriend Rich Paul after they got together last year.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a string of sweet photos which see the couple smiling outside their new home.

In the snap, they are standing on the lawn of their huge mansion while holding up keys.

Another photo sees Adele and Rich enjoying a date at McDonalds, while a third was taken backstage at Adele’s One Night Only concert which aired in the US last October.

There’s also a photo of the pair wearing matching outfits at a baseball game, as well as a fortune cookie message that reads: “You have found good company.”

The Instagram post is simply captioned: “Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️”

And her famous friends were quick to comment, with Paris Hilton writing: "So happy for you two!😍😍".

Another follower added: "OH MY GOD YOU BOTH LOOK SO HAPPY 🥹🥹♥️♥️".

This comes after it was reported that Adele had bought a mansion in Beverly Hills which used to belong to Sylvester Stallone for a whopping $58million.

Meanwhile, Adele started dating Rich back in 2021, with the star previously telling Oprag: “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart.

"You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It’s just been very smooth.”

There were even rumours the pair had got engaged after Adele was spotted with a giant ring on her wedding finger.

Addressing the rumours on the Graham Norton Show, the host asked: "I don’t know if anyone noticed but on Tuesday night [at the Brit Awards] when you were sat at the piano singing.

"You had the microphone in your right hand, I felt your left hand didn’t move as much as normal. It seemed heavier than normal… Is there something?"

Adele responded: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t [engaged]!"

She then showed off the ring, adding: "Lovely though, isn’t it?"

Graham added: "I have to say, as a casual observer, it looks like you are," to which Adele laughed: "Alright!"

He then replied: "I’m taking that as a yes!’

This comes after Adele split from ex-husband Simon Konecki - who she shares son Angelo with - before the pandemic, with the pair finalising their divorce last year.

