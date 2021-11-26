Adele gifts beloved teacher £500 tickets to her sold out concert

26 November 2021, 13:14

Adele was reunited with her English teacher during An Audience With Adele
Adele was reunited with her English teacher during An Audience With Adele. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Adele has invited her former English teacher Ms McDonald to her highly-anticipated gig at Hyde Park next year.

Adele, 32, has reportedly given Ms McDonald, her old school teacher, tickets to her Hyde Park concert next year.

The Easy On Me, Rolling In The Deep and When We Were Young hitmaker was reunited with Ms McDonald earlier this month at the filming of ITV's An Audience With Adele.

In touching scenes which left many viewers emotional, the educator – who taught Adele English at school – surprised the singer on stage.

Adele was very emotional during the reunion, where she thanked the teacher for all she had done for her.

Adele was left shocked when Ms McDonald turned up to the concert
Adele was left shocked when Ms McDonald turned up to the concert. Picture: ITV

Now, Adele is said to have gifted Ms McDonald and her family £500 tickets to her upcoming concert.

This is according to The Sun, who report that after their emotional reunion on stage, Adele reached out to Ms McDonald.

An insider told the publication: "Adele’s reunion with Ms McDonald touched the hearts of everyone who watched, but no one more so than Adele herself.

"After the ITV Audience With her team got Ms McDonald’s number so Adele could reach out again."

They went on: “She has now offered her diamond package tickets worth £500 each to her and her family for her BST Hyde Park gigs in London.

"Adele wants to make sure she and her family have the best time ever and wants nothing more than to treat Ms McDonald.”

Adele has reportedly invited Ms McDonald and her family to the concert
Adele has reportedly invited Ms McDonald and her family to the concert. Picture: ITV

During An Audience With Adele, the singer took questions from some of the celebrities in the crowd.

This included actress Emma Thompson, who asked Adele: "When you were younger, was there someone who supported you and inspired you and protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life, and inspired you to sort of go on?"

Adele – who had no idea Ms McDonald was in the crowd at the time – replied to Emma: "Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English, that was Ms McDonald."

Adele will return to the stage next year for a huge concert in Hyde Park
Adele will return to the stage next year for a huge concert in Hyde Park. Picture: Getty

She explained that they hadn't kept in touch and that she left the school when Adele was in year eight.

She added: "She got me into literature. I've always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.

"But she also did street dance. I was too scared to join, but like in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that. She was so b****y cool. So engaging, she made us care and we knew that she cared about us.

"She was so relatable and likeable that I really looked forward to my English lessons."

Once Emma Thompson revealed Ms McDonald was in the crowd, and the teacher started walking up to the stage, Adele broke down.

You can watch the emotional moment here:

