Adele new album lyrics: All the '30' lyrics from To Be Loved, Love is a Game and more

Adele has produced her most personal album yet with '30' – here's all the lyrics. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

All the lyrics from every song on Adele's new album '30' have been revealed.

Adele, 33, is back with a brand new album, 30, which was released on November 19.

The singer – who is mum to nine-year-old Angelo Adkins – released 12 new tracks on the album, including To Be Loved, My Little Love, and Love is a Game.

Most of the tracks appear to be about her divorce to ex-husband Simon Konecki, while others reference the love she has for her son.

With such meaningful songs, we needed to take a deep dive into the lyrics of each track to reflect – take a look for yourself here:

Adele's new album '30' dropped on November 19. Picture: Getty

1. Strangers by Nature

[Verse 1]

I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart

For all of my lovers in the present and in the dark

Every anniversary, I'll pay respects and say I'm sorry

For they never stood a chance as if they could

When no one knows what it's like to be us

[Verse 2]

I've never seen the sky this colour before

It's like I'm noticin' everythin' a little bit more

Now that all the dust has settled

I rebut all my rebuttals

No one knows what it's likе to be us

[Chorus]

Strangers by nature

Strangеrs by nature

[Bridge]

Will I ever get there?

Oh, I hope that someday I'll learn

To nurture what I've done

[Outro]

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Alright then, I'm ready

2. Easy on Me

[Verse 1]

There ain't no gold in this river

That I've been washin' my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can't bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in this silence

Baby, let me in

[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

[Verse 2]

There ain't no room for things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can't deny how hard I have tried

I changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

[Chorus]

Go easy on mе, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel thе world around me

Had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

[Bridge]

I had good intentions

And the highest hopes

But I know right now

It probably doesn't even show

[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

I didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

3. My Little Love

[Verse 1]

My little love

I see your eyes widen like an ocean

When you look at me so full of my emotions

I'm findin' it hard to be here sincerely

I know you feel lost, it's my fault completely

[Bridge: Adele & Angelo Adkins]

Tell me you love me

I love you a million percent

[Verse 2]

I don't recognise myself in the coldness of the daylight

So I ain't surprised you can read through all of my lies

I feel so bad to be here when I'm so guilty

I'm so far gone and you're the only one who can save mе

[Bridge: Angelo Adkins & Adele]

Oi, I feel like you don't love me

Why do you feel likе that?

Do you like me?

You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?

[Chorus]

I'm holdin' on (Barely)

Mama's got a lot to learn (It's heavy)

I'm holdin' on (Catch me)

Mama's got a lot to learn (Teach me)

[Bridge: Adele & Angelo Adkins]

Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently

Like how?

Just, like, mummy, I'm, I'm, the feeling that I have

Like, um, I feel a bit confused

Why?

I don't know

And I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing

Oh, at all?

At all

And that would make me go...

[Verse 3]

My little love

Tell me, do you, you feel the way my past aches?

When you lay on me, can you hear the way my heart breaks?

I wanted you to have everything I never had

I'm so sorry if what I've done makes you feel sad

[Bridge: Adele & Angelo Adkins]

I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me

You're half me and you're half daddy

Oh

[Chorus]

I'm holdin' on (Barely)

Mama's got a lot to learn (It's heavy)

I'm holdin' on (Catch me)

Mama's got a lot to learn (Teach me)

[Outro]

I'm having a bad day, I'm having a very anxious day

I feel very paranoid, I feel very stressed

Um, I have a hangover, which never helps, but

I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I feel lonely

And I never feel lonely, I love being on my own

I always preferred being on my own than being with people

And I feel like maybe I've been, like, overcompensating

And being out and stuff like that to keep my mind off of him

And I feel like today, I'm home and I wanna be at home

I just wanna watch TV and curl up in a ball and

Be in my sweats and stuff like that, but I just feel really lonely

I feel a bit frightened that I might feel like this a lot

4. Cry Your Heart Out

[Chorus]

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

[Verse 1]

When I walk in a room, I'm invisible, I feel like a ghost

All my friends keep on tellin' me that this feeling won't last, mmm

I can't get no relief, I'm so tired of myself, I swear I'm dead in the eyes

I have nothin' to feel no more, I can't even cry

[Pre-Chorus]

When will I begin to feel like me again?

I'm hanging by a thread

My skin's paper-thin, I can't stop wavering

I've never been more scared

[Chorus]

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

[Verse 2]

When I wake up, I'm afraid of the idea of facin' the day

I would rather stay home on my own, drink it all away

Please stop callin' me, it's exhausting, there's really nothin' left to say

I created this storm, it's only fair I have to sit in its rain

[Pre-Chorus]

When will I begin to feel like me again?

I'm hanging by a thread

My skin's paper-thin, I can't stop wavering

I've never been more scared

[Chorus]

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

[Bridge]

(Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)

All love is devout, no feeling is a waste

But give it to yourself now before it's too late

In the end, it's just you, stop drowning in wait

Your love is useless without it

[Chorus]

Cry your heart out (Cry, yeah), it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace

5. Oh My God

[Verse 1]

I ain't got too much time to spare

But I'll make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give good love, I won't lie

It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah



[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

[Verse 2]

I'm a fool, but they all think I'm blind

I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind

I don't have to explain myself to you

I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

[Bridge]

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh Lord)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Don't let me let myself down)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, my God)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

[Outro]

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

6. Can I Get It

[Verse 1]

Pave me a path to follow

And I'll tread any dangerous road

I will beg and I'll steal, I will borrow

If I can make, if I can make your heart my home

Throw me to the water

I don't care how deep or shallow

Because my heart can pound like thunder

And your love, and your love can set me free

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time

Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly, and divine

I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme

All I want is for you to be mine, mine

[Chorus]

So can I get it right now? Mmm

Can I get it right now? (Can I get it here?)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

[Post-Chorus]

Can I get it?

[Verse 2]

You tease me with your control

Because I long to live under your spell

And without your love, I'm hollow

I won't make it, I won't make it on my own

[Pre-Chorus]

I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time (End of time)

Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly and divine (So divine)

I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme (Mmm)

All I want is for you to be mine, mine

[Chorus]

So can I get it right now? Mmm

Can I get it right now? (Can I get it here?)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

[Post-Chorus]

Can I get it?

[Bridge]

When will you run with me?

Like I know you wanna

(Like you want to, like you want)

You're the one for me

And I'm countin' on you (On you)

To put the pieces of me back together

[Chorus]

So can I get it right now? Mmm

Can I get it right now? (Mmm)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

7. I Drink Wine

[Verse 1]

How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?

How come we've both become a version of a person we don't even like?

We're in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down

By puttin' ideas in our heads that corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child, every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun, but now I only soak up wine

They say to play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice

And yet I don't know anybody who's truly satisfied

[Pre-Chorus]

You better believe I'm tryin' (Tryin', tryin')

To keep climbin' (Climbin', climbin')

But the higher we climb feels like we're both none the wiser

[Chorus]

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop tryin' to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants somethin', you just want me

[Verse 2]

Why am I obsessin' about the things I can't control?

Why am I seekin' approval from people I don't even know?

In these crazy times, I hope to find somethin' I can cling on to

'Cause I need some substance in my life, somethin' real, somethin' that feels true

[Pre-Chorus]

You better believe for you, I've cried (I've cried, I've cried)

High tides (High tides, high tides)

'Cause I want you so bad, but you can't fight fire with fire, oh

[Chorus]

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop tryin' to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free

Everybody wants somethin' from me, you just want me

[Bridge]

Listen, I know how low I can go, I give as good as I get

You get the brunt of it all 'cause you're all I've got left

Oh, I hope in time (Hope in time)

We both will find (We'll both find), peace of mind

Sometimes, the road less traveled is a road best left behind

[Chorus]

Well, I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop tryin' to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free, yeah

'Cause everybody wants somethin' from me, you just want me

[Refrain]

You better believe I'm tryin' (Tryin', tryin')

To keep climbin' (Climbin', climbin')

But the higher we climb, feels like we're both none the wiser

[Outro]

The only regret I have

I wish that it was just at a different time

A most turbulent period of my life

Why would I put that on you?

That's just, like, a very heavy thing to have to talk about

But because of that period of time

Even though it was so much fun

I didn't get to go on and make new memories with him

There were just memories in a big storm

8. All Night Parking (interlude)

[Verse]

I know you've got things to do (I do, too)

I just wanna spend all my time with you (It feels so good)

I'm so hard to impress, don't leave me on this stretch alone

When I'm out at a party, I'm just excited to get home

And dream about you

All night long

I don't know how you got through to me (I'm so cold)

It's all happenin' so easily (Like, oh, my God)

It's so hard to digest, usually, I'm best alone

But every time that you text, I want to get on the next flight home

And dream next to you

All night long

Maybe it's the way you remind me of (Where I come from)

Or how you make me feel beautiful (And thеn some)

The sight of you is dramatic, one glimpsе and I panic inside

I get lost in our hours 'cause you possess powers I can't fight

That's why I dream about you

All night long

All night long

All night

9. Woman Like Me

[Verse 1]

You're driving me away, give me a reason to stay

I want to be lost in you, but not in this way

Don’t think you quite understand who you have on your hands

How can you not see just how good for you I am?

I know that you've been hurt before

That's why you feel so insecure

I begged you to let me in ’cause I only want to be the cure

If you don't choose to grow, we ain't ever gonna know

Just how good this could be

I really hoped that this would go somewhere

[Chorus]

Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy?

You ain't never had, ain't never had a woman like me

It is so sad a man likе you could be so lazy

Consistency is the gift to givе for free and it is key

To ever keep, to ever keep a woman like me

[Verse 2]

All you do is complain about decisions you make

How can I help lift you if you refuse to activate the life that you truly want?

I know it's hard, but it's not

We come from the same place, but you will never give it up

It's where they make you feel powerful

That’s why you think I make you feel small

But that’s your projection, it's not my rejection

I put my heart on the line for the very first time

Because you asked me to and now you’ve gone and changed your mind

But lovin' you was a breakthrough

I saw what my heart can really do

Now some other man will get the love I had for you

'Cause you don't care, oh

[Chorus]

Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy?

You ain’t never had, ain't never had a woman like me

It is so sad a man like you could be so lazy

Consistency is the gift to give for free and it is key

To ever keep, to ever keep a woman like me

[Outro]

A woman like me (One more time)

Complacency (Woman like me), is the worst trait of to have (Woman like me)

Are you crazy? (Woman like me)

You ain't never had, ain't never had a woman like me (Woman like me)

It is so sad a man like you could be so lazy (Woman like me)

Consistency (Woman like me), is the gift to give for free and it is key

10. Hold On

[Intro]

Hold on

You are still strong

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

[Verse 1]

Oh, what have I done yet again?

Have I not learned anything?

I don't want to live in chaos

It's like a ride that I want to get off

It's hard to hold on to who I am

When I'm stumblin' in the dark for a hand

I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win

[Chorus]

(Hold on)

Let time be patient

(You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious

(Love will soon come)

Just hold, hold on

[Verse 2]

I swear to God, I am such a mess

The harder that I try, I regress

I'm my own worst enemy

Right now, I truly hate bein' me

Every day feels like the road I'm on

Might just open up and swallow me whole

How do I feel so mighty small

When I'm struggling to feel at all?

[Chorus]

Just hold on (Hold on)

Let time be patient

You are still strong (You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious (Love will soon come)

Just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just hold on)

Hold on (You, just hold on, just hold on)

[Bridge]

Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get

(Just hold on, just hold on)

And the emptiness actually lets us forget

(Just hold on, just hold on)

Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret

(Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

[Chorus]

So just hold on, ooh

Let time be patient and (You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come, baby

If you just hold on

[Outro]

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on (Hold on)

Just let time be patient

'Cause you're still strong, you're still strong (You are still strong)

Just be gracious

Love will soon come

If you just hold on

(You, just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on)

Just be patient, just be patient

(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on)

(You, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

11. To Be Loved

[Verse 1]

I built a house for a love to grow

I was so young that it was hard to know

I'm as lost now as I was back then

Always make a mess of everything

It's about time that I face myself

All I do is bleed into someone else

Painting walls with all my secret tears

Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears

[Pre-Chorus]

But oh my, oh my

I'll never learn if I never leap

I'll always yearn if I never speak

[Chorus]

To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known that I will choose to lose

It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie

Let it be known, let it be known that I tried

[Verse 2]

I'm so afraid, but I'm open wide

I'll be the one to catch myself this time

Tryna learn to lean into it all

Ain't it funny how the mighty fall?

Looking back, I don't regret a thing

Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning

I'll stand still and let the storm pass by

Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right

[Pre-Chorus]

But oh my, oh my

I'll never learn if I never leap

I'll always yearn if I never speak

[Chorus]

To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known that I will choose to lose

It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie

Let it be known

[Bridge]

Let it be known that I cried for you

Even started lying to you

What a thing to do

All because I wanted

[Chorus]

To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known, known, known

That I will choose, I will lose

It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie

Let it be known

Let it be known that I tried, that I tried

Let it be known that I tried

12. Love Is a Game

[Verse 1]

All your expectations of my love are impossible

Surely you know that I'm not easy to hold

It's so sad how incapable of learning to grow I am

My heart speaks in puzzle and codes

I've been trying my whole life to solve

God only knows how I've cried

I can't take another defeat

A next time would be the ending of me

Now that I see

[Chorus]

That love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

Love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling again (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

[Verse 2]

How unbelievable (Unbelievable)

Of me to fall for the lies that I tell (Lies I tell)

The dream that I sell (Dream I sell)

When heartache, it's inevitable (It's inevitable)

But I'm no good at doing it well

Not that I care (I don't care)

Why should anything about it be fair?

[Chorus]

When love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

Love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling again (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

[Bridge]

No amount of love

Can keep me satisfied (Satisfied, satisfied)

I can't keep up (Can't keep up, can't keep up)

When I keep changing my mind (Change my mind, change my mind)

The feelings flood me to the heights of no compromise

[Chorus]

Love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

Love is a game for fools to play

And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)

To self-inflict that pain

[Outro]

I can love, I can love again

I love me now, like I loved him

I'm a fool for that

You know I, you know I'm gonna do it

Oh-oh-oh-oh

I'd do it all again like I did