19 November 2021, 13:15
All the lyrics from every song on Adele's new album '30' have been revealed.
Adele, 33, is back with a brand new album, 30, which was released on November 19.
The singer – who is mum to nine-year-old Angelo Adkins – released 12 new tracks on the album, including To Be Loved, My Little Love, and Love is a Game.
Most of the tracks appear to be about her divorce to ex-husband Simon Konecki, while others reference the love she has for her son.
With such meaningful songs, we needed to take a deep dive into the lyrics of each track to reflect – take a look for yourself here:
[Verse 1]
I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart
For all of my lovers in the present and in the dark
Every anniversary, I'll pay respects and say I'm sorry
For they never stood a chance as if they could
When no one knows what it's like to be us
[Verse 2]
I've never seen the sky this colour before
It's like I'm noticin' everythin' a little bit more
Now that all the dust has settled
I rebut all my rebuttals
No one knows what it's likе to be us
[Chorus]
Strangers by nature
Strangеrs by nature
[Bridge]
Will I ever get there?
Oh, I hope that someday I'll learn
To nurture what I've done
[Outro]
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Alright then, I'm ready
[Verse 1]
There ain't no gold in this river
That I've been washin' my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can't bring myself to swim
When I am drowning in this silence
Baby, let me in
[Chorus]
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
[Verse 2]
There ain't no room for things to change
When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways
You can't deny how hard I have tried
I changed who I was to put you both first
But now I give up
[Chorus]
Go easy on mе, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel thе world around me
Had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
[Bridge]
I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
It probably doesn't even show
[Chorus]
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
I didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
[Verse 1]
My little love
I see your eyes widen like an ocean
When you look at me so full of my emotions
I'm findin' it hard to be here sincerely
I know you feel lost, it's my fault completely
[Bridge: Adele & Angelo Adkins]
Tell me you love me
I love you a million percent
[Verse 2]
I don't recognise myself in the coldness of the daylight
So I ain't surprised you can read through all of my lies
I feel so bad to be here when I'm so guilty
I'm so far gone and you're the only one who can save mе
[Bridge: Angelo Adkins & Adele]
Oi, I feel like you don't love me
Why do you feel likе that?
Do you like me?
You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?
[Chorus]
I'm holdin' on (Barely)
Mama's got a lot to learn (It's heavy)
I'm holdin' on (Catch me)
Mama's got a lot to learn (Teach me)
[Bridge: Adele & Angelo Adkins]
Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently
Like how?
Just, like, mummy, I'm, I'm, the feeling that I have
Like, um, I feel a bit confused
Why?
I don't know
And I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing
Oh, at all?
At all
And that would make me go...
[Verse 3]
My little love
Tell me, do you, you feel the way my past aches?
When you lay on me, can you hear the way my heart breaks?
I wanted you to have everything I never had
I'm so sorry if what I've done makes you feel sad
[Bridge: Adele & Angelo Adkins]
I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me
You're half me and you're half daddy
Oh
[Chorus]
I'm holdin' on (Barely)
Mama's got a lot to learn (It's heavy)
I'm holdin' on (Catch me)
Mama's got a lot to learn (Teach me)
[Outro]
I'm having a bad day, I'm having a very anxious day
I feel very paranoid, I feel very stressed
Um, I have a hangover, which never helps, but
I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I feel lonely
And I never feel lonely, I love being on my own
I always preferred being on my own than being with people
And I feel like maybe I've been, like, overcompensating
And being out and stuff like that to keep my mind off of him
And I feel like today, I'm home and I wanna be at home
I just wanna watch TV and curl up in a ball and
Be in my sweats and stuff like that, but I just feel really lonely
I feel a bit frightened that I might feel like this a lot
[Chorus]
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
[Verse 1]
When I walk in a room, I'm invisible, I feel like a ghost
All my friends keep on tellin' me that this feeling won't last, mmm
I can't get no relief, I'm so tired of myself, I swear I'm dead in the eyes
I have nothin' to feel no more, I can't even cry
[Pre-Chorus]
When will I begin to feel like me again?
I'm hanging by a thread
My skin's paper-thin, I can't stop wavering
I've never been more scared
[Chorus]
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
[Verse 2]
When I wake up, I'm afraid of the idea of facin' the day
I would rather stay home on my own, drink it all away
Please stop callin' me, it's exhausting, there's really nothin' left to say
I created this storm, it's only fair I have to sit in its rain
[Pre-Chorus]
When will I begin to feel like me again?
I'm hanging by a thread
My skin's paper-thin, I can't stop wavering
I've never been more scared
[Chorus]
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
[Bridge]
(Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)
All love is devout, no feeling is a waste
But give it to yourself now before it's too late
In the end, it's just you, stop drowning in wait
Your love is useless without it
[Chorus]
Cry your heart out (Cry, yeah), it'll clean your face
When you're in doubt, go at your own pace
[Verse 1]
I ain't got too much time to spare
But I'll make time for you to show how much I care
Wish that I would let you break my walls
But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall
Boy, you give good love, I won't lie
It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified
[Pre-Chorus]
I know that it's wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah
I know that it's wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, my God, I can't believe it
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind
'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight
[Verse 2]
I'm a fool, but they all think I'm blind
I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind
I don't have to explain myself to you
I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do
[Pre-Chorus]
I know that it's wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah
I know that it's wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, my God, I can't believe it
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind
'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight
[Bridge]
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh Lord)
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Don't let me let myself down)
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, my God)
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
[Chorus]
Oh, my God, I can't believe it
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind
'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight
[Outro]
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)
"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"
I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)
[Verse 1]
Pave me a path to follow
And I'll tread any dangerous road
I will beg and I'll steal, I will borrow
If I can make, if I can make your heart my home
Throw me to the water
I don't care how deep or shallow
Because my heart can pound like thunder
And your love, and your love can set me free
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time
Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly, and divine
I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme
All I want is for you to be mine, mine
[Chorus]
So can I get it right now? Mmm
Can I get it right now? (Can I get it here?)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it
[Post-Chorus]
Can I get it?
[Verse 2]
You tease me with your control
Because I long to live under your spell
And without your love, I'm hollow
I won't make it, I won't make it on my own
[Pre-Chorus]
I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time (End of time)
Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly and divine (So divine)
I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme (Mmm)
All I want is for you to be mine, mine
[Chorus]
So can I get it right now? Mmm
Can I get it right now? (Can I get it here?)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it
[Post-Chorus]
Can I get it?
[Bridge]
When will you run with me?
Like I know you wanna
(Like you want to, like you want)
You're the one for me
And I'm countin' on you (On you)
To put the pieces of me back together
[Chorus]
So can I get it right now? Mmm
Can I get it right now? (Mmm)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it
[Verse 1]
How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?
How come we've both become a version of a person we don't even like?
We're in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down
By puttin' ideas in our heads that corrupt our hearts somehow
When I was a child, every single thing could blow my mind
Soaking it all up for fun, but now I only soak up wine
They say to play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice
And yet I don't know anybody who's truly satisfied
[Pre-Chorus]
You better believe I'm tryin' (Tryin', tryin')
To keep climbin' (Climbin', climbin')
But the higher we climb feels like we're both none the wiser
[Chorus]
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop tryin' to be somebody else
So we can love each other for free
Everybody wants somethin', you just want me
[Verse 2]
Why am I obsessin' about the things I can't control?
Why am I seekin' approval from people I don't even know?
In these crazy times, I hope to find somethin' I can cling on to
'Cause I need some substance in my life, somethin' real, somethin' that feels true
[Pre-Chorus]
You better believe for you, I've cried (I've cried, I've cried)
High tides (High tides, high tides)
'Cause I want you so bad, but you can't fight fire with fire, oh
[Chorus]
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop tryin' to be somebody else
Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free
Everybody wants somethin' from me, you just want me
[Bridge]
Listen, I know how low I can go, I give as good as I get
You get the brunt of it all 'cause you're all I've got left
Oh, I hope in time (Hope in time)
We both will find (We'll both find), peace of mind
Sometimes, the road less traveled is a road best left behind
[Chorus]
Well, I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop tryin' to be somebody else
Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free, yeah
'Cause everybody wants somethin' from me, you just want me
[Refrain]
You better believe I'm tryin' (Tryin', tryin')
To keep climbin' (Climbin', climbin')
But the higher we climb, feels like we're both none the wiser
[Outro]
The only regret I have
I wish that it was just at a different time
A most turbulent period of my life
Why would I put that on you?
That's just, like, a very heavy thing to have to talk about
But because of that period of time
Even though it was so much fun
I didn't get to go on and make new memories with him
There were just memories in a big storm
[Verse]
I know you've got things to do (I do, too)
I just wanna spend all my time with you (It feels so good)
I'm so hard to impress, don't leave me on this stretch alone
When I'm out at a party, I'm just excited to get home
And dream about you
All night long
I don't know how you got through to me (I'm so cold)
It's all happenin' so easily (Like, oh, my God)
It's so hard to digest, usually, I'm best alone
But every time that you text, I want to get on the next flight home
And dream next to you
All night long
Maybe it's the way you remind me of (Where I come from)
Or how you make me feel beautiful (And thеn some)
The sight of you is dramatic, one glimpsе and I panic inside
I get lost in our hours 'cause you possess powers I can't fight
That's why I dream about you
All night long
All night long
All night
[Verse 1]
You're driving me away, give me a reason to stay
I want to be lost in you, but not in this way
Don’t think you quite understand who you have on your hands
How can you not see just how good for you I am?
I know that you've been hurt before
That's why you feel so insecure
I begged you to let me in ’cause I only want to be the cure
If you don't choose to grow, we ain't ever gonna know
Just how good this could be
I really hoped that this would go somewhere
[Chorus]
Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy?
You ain't never had, ain't never had a woman like me
It is so sad a man likе you could be so lazy
Consistency is the gift to givе for free and it is key
To ever keep, to ever keep a woman like me
[Verse 2]
All you do is complain about decisions you make
How can I help lift you if you refuse to activate the life that you truly want?
I know it's hard, but it's not
We come from the same place, but you will never give it up
It's where they make you feel powerful
That’s why you think I make you feel small
But that’s your projection, it's not my rejection
I put my heart on the line for the very first time
Because you asked me to and now you’ve gone and changed your mind
But lovin' you was a breakthrough
I saw what my heart can really do
Now some other man will get the love I had for you
'Cause you don't care, oh
[Chorus]
Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy?
You ain’t never had, ain't never had a woman like me
It is so sad a man like you could be so lazy
Consistency is the gift to give for free and it is key
To ever keep, to ever keep a woman like me
[Outro]
A woman like me (One more time)
Complacency (Woman like me), is the worst trait of to have (Woman like me)
Are you crazy? (Woman like me)
You ain't never had, ain't never had a woman like me (Woman like me)
It is so sad a man like you could be so lazy (Woman like me)
Consistency (Woman like me), is the gift to give for free and it is key
[Intro]
Hold on
You are still strong
Love will soon come
Just hold, hold on
[Verse 1]
Oh, what have I done yet again?
Have I not learned anything?
I don't want to live in chaos
It's like a ride that I want to get off
It's hard to hold on to who I am
When I'm stumblin' in the dark for a hand
I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win
[Chorus]
(Hold on)
Let time be patient
(You are still strong)
Let pain be gracious
(Love will soon come)
Just hold, hold on
[Verse 2]
I swear to God, I am such a mess
The harder that I try, I regress
I'm my own worst enemy
Right now, I truly hate bein' me
Every day feels like the road I'm on
Might just open up and swallow me whole
How do I feel so mighty small
When I'm struggling to feel at all?
[Chorus]
Just hold on (Hold on)
Let time be patient
You are still strong (You are still strong)
Let pain be gracious (Love will soon come)
Just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just hold on)
Hold on (You, just hold on, just hold on)
[Bridge]
Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get
(Just hold on, just hold on)
And the emptiness actually lets us forget
(Just hold on, just hold on)
Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret
(Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)
[Chorus]
So just hold on, ooh
Let time be patient and (You are still strong)
Let pain be gracious
Love will soon come, baby
If you just hold on
[Outro]
Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on (Hold on)
Just let time be patient
'Cause you're still strong, you're still strong (You are still strong)
Just be gracious
Love will soon come
If you just hold on
(You, just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on)
Just be patient, just be patient
(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on)
(You, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)
[Verse 1]
I built a house for a love to grow
I was so young that it was hard to know
I'm as lost now as I was back then
Always make a mess of everything
It's about time that I face myself
All I do is bleed into someone else
Painting walls with all my secret tears
Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears
[Pre-Chorus]
But oh my, oh my
I'll never learn if I never leap
I'll always yearn if I never speak
[Chorus]
To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can't live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie
Let it be known, let it be known that I tried
[Verse 2]
I'm so afraid, but I'm open wide
I'll be the one to catch myself this time
Tryna learn to lean into it all
Ain't it funny how the mighty fall?
Looking back, I don't regret a thing
Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning
I'll stand still and let the storm pass by
Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right
[Pre-Chorus]
But oh my, oh my
I'll never learn if I never leap
I'll always yearn if I never speak
[Chorus]
To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can't live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie
Let it be known
[Bridge]
Let it be known that I cried for you
Even started lying to you
What a thing to do
All because I wanted
[Chorus]
To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can't live without
Let it be known, known, known
That I will choose, I will lose
It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie
Let it be known
Let it be known that I tried, that I tried
Let it be known that I tried
[Verse 1]
All your expectations of my love are impossible
Surely you know that I'm not easy to hold
It's so sad how incapable of learning to grow I am
My heart speaks in puzzle and codes
I've been trying my whole life to solve
God only knows how I've cried
I can't take another defeat
A next time would be the ending of me
Now that I see
[Chorus]
That love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
Love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling again (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
[Verse 2]
How unbelievable (Unbelievable)
Of me to fall for the lies that I tell (Lies I tell)
The dream that I sell (Dream I sell)
When heartache, it's inevitable (It's inevitable)
But I'm no good at doing it well
Not that I care (I don't care)
Why should anything about it be fair?
[Chorus]
When love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
Love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling again (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
[Bridge]
No amount of love
Can keep me satisfied (Satisfied, satisfied)
I can't keep up (Can't keep up, can't keep up)
When I keep changing my mind (Change my mind, change my mind)
The feelings flood me to the heights of no compromise
[Chorus]
Love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
Love is a game for fools to play
And I ain't fooling (Fooling), what a cruel thing (Cruel thing)
To self-inflict that pain
[Outro]
I can love, I can love again
I love me now, like I loved him
I'm a fool for that
You know I, you know I'm gonna do it
Oh-oh-oh-oh
I'd do it all again like I did