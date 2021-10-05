Breaking News

Adele confirms release of new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus

5 October 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 16:01

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Adele has announced she will be releasing new music later this month.

Adele, 33, hasn't released any new music for six years – until now.

The Hello, Rolling In The Deep and When We Were Young hitmaker released her third studio album, 25, in 2015 before taking a break from the industry.

Now, the singer-songwriter is back, and she's got a new song, Easy On Me, coming out later this month.

Confirming the news on her Twitter, Adele shared a 21 second clip of the new track, accompanied with black and white footage, possibly taken from the music video.

The short clip of the song is only the piano intro, which means fans will have to wait until the release date to hear the lyrics.

Captioning the video – which shows the star putting a cassette into the car radio and driving away – Adele simply wrote: "Easy On Me - October 15."

This announcement comes just days after Adele made some big changes to her social media platforms, leading many people to believe new music – or even a new album – was on the way.

Adele fans are convinced the new song will be part of a new album
Adele fans are convinced the new song will be part of a new album. Picture: Getty

The cloudy navy colour of the new pictures being uploaded onto Adele's social media has been connected to a number of billboards spotted in London, New York and Paris.

The billboards have the same background, with the number '30' on them, and nothing else.

Adele has been keeping a low profile since she released 25 six years ago
Adele has been keeping a low profile since she released 25 six years ago. Picture: Getty

Fans think this is confirmation of a new album, which could be called '30' to connect with her previous albums reflecting the age she was when she wrote the albums.

In 2008, Adele released her debut album, 19, followed by 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015.

