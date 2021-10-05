Adele confirms release of new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus
5 October 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 16:01
Adele has announced she will be releasing new music later this month.
Adele, 33, hasn't released any new music for six years – until now.
The Hello, Rolling In The Deep and When We Were Young hitmaker released her third studio album, 25, in 2015 before taking a break from the industry.
Now, the singer-songwriter is back, and she's got a new song, Easy On Me, coming out later this month.
Confirming the news on her Twitter, Adele shared a 21 second clip of the new track, accompanied with black and white footage, possibly taken from the music video.
The short clip of the song is only the piano intro, which means fans will have to wait until the release date to hear the lyrics.
- Adele pictured leaving dinner with new boyfriend in rare LA sighting
- Adele addresses weight loss for the first time during hilarious SNL monologue
- The secrets behind Adele's weight loss transformation: from pilates to ditching cups of tea
Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy— Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021
Captioning the video – which shows the star putting a cassette into the car radio and driving away – Adele simply wrote: "Easy On Me - October 15."
This announcement comes just days after Adele made some big changes to her social media platforms, leading many people to believe new music – or even a new album – was on the way.
The cloudy navy colour of the new pictures being uploaded onto Adele's social media has been connected to a number of billboards spotted in London, New York and Paris.
The billboards have the same background, with the number '30' on them, and nothing else.
Fans think this is confirmation of a new album, which could be called '30' to connect with her previous albums reflecting the age she was when she wrote the albums.
In 2008, Adele released her debut album, 19, followed by 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015.
- Adele makes emotional Grenfell anniversary tribute in rare public appearance
- Adele shows off secret tribute to hometown with rare peek inside her LA pad