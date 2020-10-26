Adele addresses weight loss for the first time during hilarious SNL monologue

By Alice Dear

Adele joked about only 'bringing half of herself' to host SNL this weekend.

Adele, 32, has addressed her incredible weight loss for the first time.

The Chasing Pavements hitmaker is believed to have lost seven stone in total, and delighted fans over the weekend with a hilarious gag about her transformation.

During her opening monologue on SNL, Adele approached the subject, saying: "I know I look really different from the last time you saw me, but because of all the COVID restrictions and travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."

The crowd applauded the singer as she did a proud curtsy to the audience.

Adele looked gorgeous as she hosted SNL this weekend. Picture: SNL/YouTube

Throughout 2020, Adele has given fans a few sneak peaks at her new svelte figure via social media, but SNL was the first time we've seen her on TV in months.

While Adele has never spoken openly about how she dropped the pounds, her former personal trainer, Camilla Goodis, thinks it is down to daily workouts and a new diet.

Adele has reportedly lost a total of seven stone. Picture: Instagram/Adele

She previously told Lorraine: "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet.

"It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

Camilla added that she thinks Adele has probably given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar.

Adele is said to have changed her diet and started a daily workout regime. Picture: Getty

Adele also teased some new music is on the way during the presenting gig, telling fans her new album is not ready yet.

The star's last album, 25, was released back in 2015, meaning another is long overdue for fans.

