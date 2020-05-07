Adele smoulders in unseen photos from secret girls' trip to Las Vegas

Adele has been seen in another unseen photo. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

On her 32nd birthday, Adele's friend shared a never-before-seen photo of the star.

Adele broke the internet on Wednesday, when she finally returned to Instagram after months away from the spotlight.

Celebrating her 32nd birthday, the singer shared a photo outside her home as she thanked key workers for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

And now Adele’s best pal Lauren Paul has shared another new snap of the birthday girl from a girls trip to Las Vegas last year.

Adele's friend Lauren Paul shared a photo of her on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The post sees Adele at the front leaning on a door, wearing her hair tied back in a bun and accessorising with gold hoop earrings.

Fashion designer Nicole Richie also features in the photo, along with Lauren and writer Jedidiah Jenkins.

The sweet tribute is captioned: “Happy birthday angel babe @Adele. You came into my life a few months before I had Story and you quickly became one of the most important figures in my journey as a new mother.

"You have taught me so much. You glow because your heart is full. I'm so proud of the human you are. Wish we were reliving this Vegas sleepover."

Lauren praised Adele on her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram

Lauren went on to share another throwback picture of the pair cuddling in the sunshine, as she added: “You’re such a good friend.”

It came after Adele posted a rare new photo on Wednesday morning.

She wrote: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥ 2020 okay bye thanks x”

Unsurprisingly, excited fans were quick to comment on the snap, which has now racked up more than 8.4million likes, with many desperate for the talented singer to release new music.

““Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!,” wrote a fan, while another added: “Honey You can’t just show up like this and say nothing! We need new music!”

And it turns out fans might not have long to wait, as Adele’s make up artist recently teased something big is coming.

Michael Ashton, who has worked with the star for 12 years, shared a photo of the star, writing: "BTW.... EXCITING NEWS COMING SOON!!

"GET READY TO GET ON BOARD."

