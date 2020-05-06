Adele is unrecognisable in rare new photo as she celebrates 32nd birthday

Adele has shown off a brand new look on Instagram. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Adele has broken her Instagram silence with a photo of her on her 32nd birthday, which reveals her weight loss.

Adele has shared her first Instagram post of 2020, which reveals a totally new look for the star.

Celebrating her 32nd birthday in lockdown on Tuesday, she took to social media to give thanks for the love she received on her special day.

In the snap, Adele can be seen standing outside her home in a little black dress as she looked at the camera with a big smile on her face.

While her blonde hair is straightened and falling over her shoulders.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”

Paying tribute to the frontline workers fighting against coronavirus, Adele added: “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the snap, as one wrote: “Can you believe this is Adele?”

“Wheres is Adele?,” said another, while many also took the opportunity to beg Adele for some new music.

“Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!,” wrote a fan, while another added: “Honey You can’t just show up like this and say nothing! We need new music!”

Adele looked totally different back in 2013. Picture: PA Images

The new post comes just days after Adele's make-up artist hinted that a new album could be on the way.

Michael Ashton has worked with the beauty for over 12 years, and decided to share a photo of the star while doing her eye make up.

He teased alongside it: "BTW.... EXCITING NEWS COMING SOON!!

"GET READY TO GET ON BOARD."

🚨@Adele’s makeup artist appears to tease the singer’s return to music:



“Exciting news coming soon !! Get ready to get on board” pic.twitter.com/lAiPNjwGFf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 30, 2020

The singer has not released an album since 2015's 25, and had previously said she would release her fourth studio album in September of this year.

Adele stopped touring in 2017 after saying it “doesn’t suit me particularly well” because she has to be away from her 7-year-old son, Angelo.

Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer who last released an album since 2015.

In 2019, it was reported Adele was working on new music to be released before Christmas, but this never came about.

