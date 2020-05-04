Joe Wicks' wife Rosie takes over PE lessons after the Body Coach injures his hand

Joe Wicks had surgery on his hand after injuring it while cycling.

Joe Wicks' wife Rosie stepped in to cover his PE lesson today after he was forced to pull out because of a hand injury.

The PT, who does free daily fitness classes for the nation each weekday morning at 9am, had surgery on his hand following a cycling injury, and he is now sporting a sling.

Read more: How Joe Wicks overcame his tough childhood to be the nation's favourite PE teacher

Joe has thanked his wife Rosie for stepping in. Picture: Instagram

Joe wrote under the video: "I've had to call in a supply teacher for Monday's PE With Joe.

"It's my beautiful wife Rosie and she's kindly agreed to come on the live stream with me to demonstrate the moves as I really need to rest my hand for a few days now I've had the wires removed."

Read more: Joe Wicks says he's donating 'every single penny' earned from PE videos to 'NHS heroes'

Rosie, who Joe shares two children with, proved a hit with viewers, with an impressive 207,749 live streams.

Joe opened up about his injury on GMB today. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Joe addressed the kids who do his workout videos, saying: "Just to prove to you this is an open wound so doctors have said I can't be jumping around.

"And I have got a note saying 'Joe is unable to do PE today because I forgot to wash his PE kit. He was also bitten by a dragon on Friday."

And opening up about his injury, he added: "I had two wires put in, I've been doing PE with Joe two weeks no problem. On Friday I had a flare up.

"I text Rosie and said I don't think I can do this on my own. She said she would help which is amazing, in fitness and in health!"

PE With Joe takes place every weekday at 9am on his YouTube channel.

NOW READ:

Joe Wicks in talks with Channel 4 for his own show after home PE lessons are watched by millions