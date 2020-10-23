How did Adele lose weight?

Adele has reportedly lost a total of seven stone. Picture: Getty/Instagram/SNL

By Alice Dear

Adele's weight loss secrets revealed, from diet to exercise regime.

Adele, 32, is set to make a return to the public eye this weekend as she hosts SNL on Saturday night.

In a trailer for the show, the Chasing Pavements singer looks slimmer than ever after losing weight.

It has been reported she has lost a total of seven stone over the years, but how did she do it?

Adele's weight loss is reportedly down to daily exercise and a new diet. Picture: Instagram/Adele

While Adele has never spoken openly about how she dropped the pounds, her former personal trainer, Camilla Goodis, thinks it is down to daily workouts and a new diet.

She told Lorraine: "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet.

"It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

Other reports say Adele has been using the "sirtfoods" diet. Picture: Instagram/Adele

Camilla added that she thinks Adele has probably given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar.

There have also been reports that Adele has been on the "sirtfoods" diet, a plan that became popular in 2016 after the book 'The Sirtfoods Diet' was released by pharmacist Aidan Goggins and the nutritionist Glen Matten.

The idea behind the diet is that people eat food that active a protein called sirtuin.

These include, blueberries, strawberries, dark chocolate, onions, green tea and much more.

