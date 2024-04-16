Does Alison Hammond have dogs? Everything you need to know about the For the Love of Dogs host

16 April 2024, 13:19

Alison Hammond is the new host of For the Love of Dogs
Alison Hammond is the new host of For the Love of Dogs. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

With the new season of For the Love of Dogs starting, many fans have been wondering if Alison Hammond has any pets?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond, 49, is set to make her debut as the new presenter of For the Love of Dogs, following the sad death of former host Paul O'Grady.

The show will return for its 12th series this week, where we will be introduced to the loveable pooches of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home who are looking for their forever home.

This new season will see the This Morning presenter step into the very large shoes once occupied by the late, great, Paul O'Grady who passed away last year at the age of 67. Paul was known for his large collection of pets, with many fans wondering if new host Alison has any furry friends in her life.

Does Alison Hammond have any dogs? Here is everything you need to know about the For the Love of Dogs host.

Alison Hammond is heading to Battersea
Alison Hammond is heading to Battersea. Picture: ITV

Does Alison Hammond have any dogs?

Alison Hammond does not have any dogs, however she has revealed that she is open to adopting a pooch in the future.

Speaking to GB News Alison explained why she doesn't have dog, stating: "I've already come up with my strategy. I mean, I started off saying 'I'm going to get a dog.'

"But as time went on, I realised how much actually goes into having a dog and to be a responsible owner is to recognise your own circumstances and see that maybe this isn't the time to have a dog, however, you know, there's always the future. I like the ones who are not perfect.

"Because I'm not perfect myself. I have an affinity for the dogs where there's something wrong with them or they might be a bit chubby or they've got one eye or one leg. I used to watch For the Love of Dogs when Paul O’Grady did it. He was incredible and I absolutely fell in love with all the stories and always wanted to know what was going to happen to the dogs."

Alison Hammond does not own a dog
Alison Hammond does not own a dog. Picture: ITV

Alison added: "I didn’t have a dog growing up because my family was a Caribbean family and they just didn't want to have a dog around the house, but I always loved dogs and used to go and play with them at my mates’ houses.

"So, when I got this opportunity, I was so flattered to be asked to follow in Paul’s footsteps and I really wanted to help the charity, get stuck into knowing the dogs and let people know about all the amazing work that goes on at Battersea."

The 12th series of For the Love of Dogs will air soon
The 12th series of For the Love of Dogs will air soon. Picture: ITV

Paul had a close relationship with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and even adopted five dogs from the charity.

Upon his death in 2023, the dogs from Battersea formed a guard of honour at Paul's funeral, which left many mourners emotional.

Watch the Battersea dogs at Paul O'Grady's funeral here:

Battersea Dogs wait for Paul O'Grady's funeral cortege at church

According to The Sun, the TV icon donated a collective £775,000 of his £15.5m fortune to Battersea Dogs Home and the Salvation Army in his will.

Battersea Dogs Home’s chief executive, Peter Laurie, said that the charity 'will forever be indebted to Paul for all that he did', whilst the Salvation Army said the donation 'will help to change lives for good'.

For the Love of Dogs airs on Wednesday on ITV1 at 8pm.

