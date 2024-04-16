What happened to Paul O'Grady's beloved dogs after his death

Paul O'Grady's dogs were his pride and joy. Picture: Paul O'Grady / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady's had five dogs when he suddenly passed away in March 2023, but ensured them a continued life of comfort and happiness in his will.

When Paul O'Grady died on 28th March 2023 "unexpectedly but peacefully" at his home in Kent he was one of the most beloved national treasures, with his legacy continuing to this day.

While the Lily Savage star was known for many things over his career, one of the things people will always remember about him was his love of animals, and in particular, his beloved dogs.

Paul's passion for canine friends was never more clear than when he was presenting For The Love Of Dogs, a TV series based at Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, which will now be hosted by dog-lover and This Morning star Alison Hammond.

At the time of his death, Paul lived in a farmhouse with his husband André Portasio where they cared for pigs, goats, alpacas, sheep, barn owls and - of course - his beloved five dogs.

Paul O'Grady fell head-over-heels for wire-hired dachshund Sausage when filming For The Love Of Dogs. Picture: Paul O'Grady/Instagram

Nancy, Sausage, Arfur, Conchita and Eddie were such a huge part of Paul's life that many fans have been left asking what happened to the dogs following his death.

It is believed that Paul's dogs are now being looked after by his husband, former ballet-dancer Andre, who still lives on the farm.

According to The Sun, Paul ensured the pups would continue to have a comfortable and happy life as he reportedly left them £125,000 of his £15.5million will for their care. The star is also said to have donated £250,000 to Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.

Mohammod tells Heart how Paul O'Grady changed his life

Two of Paul's dogs - Nancy and Sausage - are both adopted from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, with Sausage reportedly causing the star to break a clause in his contract (which he put in) to stop him from adopting more dogs from the charity while filming For The Love Of Dogs.

Nancy was adopted by Paul prior to this, however, she was only meant to be a semi-permanent foster. When the star revealed he was keeping her, he admitted that his plan was always to keep her in the family, saying at the time: "I'd grown quite fond of this little pup so I took her home. Of course I fully intended to keep her from the start and I've called her Nancy."

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio carried their dog Conchita into the church at his funeral . Picture: Alamy

In a recent interview, Paul's partner of 18 years revealed how one of the last things the star did before his sudden passing was take Nancy and Sausage as well as Arfur, Conchita and Eddie for a walk.

Reflecting on the day of his passing, Andre said that when they returned home from the dog walk, they had put the TV on and Paul went to make tea. When Andre discovered his husband on the floor in the kitchen, he dialled for an ambulance before starting CPR with the direction of the call operator.

He heartbreakingly revealed that while he was performing CPR, Paul's beloved dog Arfur started nuzzling his owner as if to say "wake up".

“The saddest part of this all is that when all of this happened, and as I was trying to resuscitate him, I was trying to keep the dogs out of the room," Andre said: "But somehow Paul’s dog Arfur, who is one of his favourites, escaped and he nuzzled his face as he always did on Paul’s shoulder, as if to say ‘wake up’. It was just heartbreaking.”