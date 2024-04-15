Blue Lights cast and filming locations revealed as season two airs

By Hope Wilson

Who are the cast of Blue Lights and where was season two filmed? Here is everything you need to know.

Blue Lights is back for a second series of crime and intrigue as the Northern Ireland police drama continues to keep us on edge.

The first season was an immediate success and many of us are hoping the 2024 series will be just as amazing. Starring Siân Brooke, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin and Andi Osho, the show airs weekly on BBC One, however all episodes are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Now as a third and fourth series have been confirmed, fans are keen to get to know the cast a little better, as well as discovering the spectacular locations involved in the show.

Where is Blue Lights filmed and who are the cast? Here is everything you need to know about season two.

Blue Lights filming locations

Blue Lights is filmed in Belfast. Locations used in the show include Dundonald’s Coopers Mill, the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey, the Granton Park housing estate, Dundonald and the city centre.

Co-creator Adam Patterson spoke about the importance of the series being filmed in Belfast, stating: "We wanted to make a show that we were proud of, that people in Northern Ireland loved, and a show they felt represented the place we all love. We invested a lot of ourselves in the first series."

Blue Lights cast

Siân Brooke

Siân Brooke plays Grace Ellis, a probationer and former social worker in Blue Lights.

This probably isn't the first time you've seen Siân on your screens, as she had quite the extensive résumé. The actress as starred in Sherlock, Doctor Foster, Good Omens and Guilt to name but a few.

Speaking about the role of Grace in series two, Siân told The Independent: "Grace is no longer the wide-eyed idealist. She’s slightly hardened and understands the boundaries of the job. Personally, she’s all at sea now her son’s at uni in Manchester, which I find interesting as a parent, although my kids aren’t at that age yet.

"I don’t think you see that story on screen very often, especially as she’s doing a job where you need some certainty."

Nathan Braniff

Nathan Braniff is back for another series of Blue Lights as Tommy Foster.

This is Nathan's first acting gig after making his screen debut last year. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Nathan discussed his character's journey in season two, stating: "He’s getting better, thanks to Gerry who passed down his infinite wisdom before he unfortunately passed. Tommy’s getting better at all aspects of policing, I think, in the second season.

"Everybody’s bringing out new things in Tommy… He kind of goes through a couple of different people. It’s helping making him a better police officer."

Katherine Devlin

Katherine Devlin stars as Annie Conolon in Blue Lights. Her previous credits include The Dig and an episode of the Vikings.

When asked about the positive response season one received, Katherine said: "I genuinely had no idea of the response. At the same time, I knew strong writing always shines through."

Andi Osho

Andi Osho plays Sandra Cliff, a custody officer and wife of the late Gerard 'Gerry' Cliff.

After Gerry's shock death last series, Andi has spoken about how they filmed the dramatic scene telling the Belfast Telegraph: "That scene was a lot. It was very intense and made so by seeing the whole cast there… People responded really strongly.

"The reason that scene worked was because of the way that it was written, but also what made that scene work was all the work that Richard had done leading up, with a character so loved — seeing his wife tittering on a breakdown, just doing this one final heroic act. As much as it looks like me, it was everything preceding that made the scene so powerful."