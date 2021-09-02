Adele pictured leaving dinner with new boyfriend in rare LA sighting

Adele and her new man Rich Paul left celebrity hotspot Otium. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Alice Dear

Adele looked gorgeous as she left a dinner date with her new man in Los Angeles.

Adele, 33, was spotted out and about in LA earlier this week with Rich Paul, a sports agent who the singer is reportedly dating.

The Rolling In The Deep hitmaker was pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Otium on Monday night, where she is believed to have been having dinner with her new man.

The mum-of-one looked chic in a tartan mini skirt, black polo jumper and stiletto thigh-high boots.

Adele wore her hair back in a clip for the date night, while Rich looked casual in jeans, trainers and a zip-up hoodie.

Adele is reportedly dating Rich Paul, an American sports agent most famous for representing LeBron James. Picture: Shutterstock

Adele looked gorgeous in a mini skirt and black polo jumper. Picture: Shutterstock

Both Rich and Adele wore face masks as they left the venue, staying safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the world.

Reports that Adele and Rich were an item started earlier this year after they were pictured attending a basketball game together.

Adele and Rich were pictured at a basketball game together back in July. Picture: Getty

The new romance comes after the star officially divorced her ex husband Simon Konecki, who she shares a child with, back in March 2021.

According to reports, Adele and charity boss Simon first met back in 2011 after mutual friend Ed Sheeran introduced them.

The pair welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012.

Adele and Simon announced their split in April 2019 after seven years of marriage, confirming the news in a statement which read: "Adele and her partner have separated.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

“As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”