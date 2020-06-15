Adele makes emotional Grenfell anniversary tribute in rare public appearance

15 June 2020, 07:10 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 07:45

Adele has paid tribute to the 72 people who died in the Grenfell tower tragedy on June 14 2017.

On the third anniversary of the tragic Grenfell tower fire, Adele has shared an emotional message to those affected.

As part of a memorial live stream on YouTube, the singer was visibly emotional as she paid tribute to the 72 people who died, the survivors and their families.

Speaking from her home, Adele said: "Hello, it's Adele here. I want to send my love to all of you today and let you know that I'm thinking of you, as I always do.

Adele spoke to the victims and survivors of Grenfell
Adele spoke to the victims and survivors of Grenfell. Picture: Grenfell United

"Even though we have to do this in the virtual world, it's still so important to mourn together and remember that night and reflect on where we are now and celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night.

“I think that this year more than ever there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open-mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers. Persistence for action."

The 32-year-old has been a supporter of Grenfell United since 2017 when she turned up to help the community just hours after the fire.

The base of the tower block in London on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire
The base of the tower block in London on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Picture: PA Images

She went on: "It's a scientific fact human beings are pack animals, we're not supposed to be left on our own, we need each other to survive. And that is something that I truly see in action in the Grenfell community. I've never been so moved and so inspired by a group of people before, your resilience is second to none.

Read More: Craig Phillips reveals he and Nasty Nick are on good terms and he recently visited him in Australia

"No one could expect anyone to have the amount of resilience you guys have, and your big hearts. "It's one of my proudest things to be involved in Grenfell United and to support your fight for true justice and for the protection of other people, I find that truly inspiring." After expressing her sadness that she couldn't gather with local residents in person, the star said that she felt that she would see them before the fourth anniversary.

Adele finished by saying: "I miss you all, can't wait to see you all, thinking of you today. Stay safe and healthy."

Stormzy also spoke about the Grenfell tragedy
Stormzy also spoke about the Grenfell tragedy. Picture: Youtube: Grenfell United

The blaze is said to have been started by a small kitchen fire on the fourth floor of the high-rise building and spread quickly, with 72 people losing their lives.

It took 24 hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control, and it became one of the deadliest domestic fires since the Second World War.

During a concert shortly after the tragedy, Adele shared her frustration over the government's handling of Grenfell, and also revealed she was donating ‘a lot of money’ to help the survivors.

Meanwhile, in the powerful anniversary video, Stormzy also paid tribute to the victims and the survivors.

The 26-year-old said: “I said I was just going to talk from my heart instead of preparing this. To all the people of Grenfell, we're still mourning with you. Let's use today to stand in solidarity.

“Whenever I'm around the Grenfell lot, I'm filled with so much love and joy. This is one of the remarkable and amazing things I've ever seen. I love you guys, never forget what happened.”

