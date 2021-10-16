Exclusive

Adele talks to Heart about divorce, homesickness... and Ed Sheeran

16 October 2021, 09:43 | Updated: 16 October 2021, 10:08

The last six years waiting for new Adele music has felt like a lifetime - so Heart Breakfast couldn't wait to find out what she's been up to ahead of the release of 30

Listen to the full interview on Global Player now

October 15th might be the best day of 2021 - why? Because it was the day Adele's new single Easy On Me was released, and the day she joined Heart Breakfast.

The 33-year-old beamed in to the Heart studio from her LA mansion, looking incredibly glam.

She joked: "I got all my glam done and I’m still in my house. I’ll wipe I off and go to bed, it’s great."

Adele has been through some big changes in her six years away from the spotlight, least of all externally - but there has been some massive personal changes, too.

READ NOW: Secrets behind Adele's weight loss transformation

Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki at the 2017 Grammy Awards
Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

She divorced her husband Simon Konecki just months after they wed, calling time on their seven year relationship.

It was a decision that Jamie Theakston told her would doubtless inspire many others feeling stuck in a rut, or living a life they don't find emotionally fulfilling.

She said: “It was overdue but it was exhausting and it was really hard work. But I was able to take the time that I needed which isn’t a given for everyone. The more and more you put it off, the worse and worse it gets and I’d been putting it off anyway for years before. So now I am chilled as anything. I’d say it’s worth it, knee deep, treading through all that poo is worth it."

Her new album, 30, is named about the year of her life where she got married and divorced, but it also acts as a reply to press reports about her life that she previously refused to comment on, giving "her side" on it.

She told Jamie and Amanda: "I’ve been away for quite some time, and a lot of it, not all of it as been documented in the press and I’ve not really said anything about it. There were a few times where it was a little bit too close to home, but I chose not to rise to it.

"My side of it, I’ve done a lot of learning over the past few years, more than ever. There is a reason that I am one of the complicated, complex people I’ve ever met in my life and I am a little bit closer to understanding why, that is what my side is."

Adele also explained why talking to British people makes her homesick, and had a hilarious reaction to being told Ed Sheeran has an album coming out at the same time of hers, around November 19.

She laughed: “I ain’t panicking he can panic!”

Listen to the full interview on Global Player now

