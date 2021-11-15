How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

By Polly Foreman

Adele One Night Only: how to watch Oprah Winfrey's interview with Adele in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele's much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US over the weekend, and many people may be wondering how to watch the special in the UK.

The interview, titled 'Adele One Night Only', sees the singer speak candidly about her divorce, weight loss, and music comeback,

Here's what we know about how we can watch it in the UK.

When will the Adele interview air in the UK?

At the moment, we don't have word on how we'll be able to watch the interview in this country - but we'll update this article when we do.

In the US, it aired on CBS at 8:30pm EST. It is also available to stream on Paramount+ across the pond.

We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK. Picture: CBS

What did Adele talk about in the Oprah interview?

Adele spoke very candidly about her divorce from Simon Konecki, saying she felt 'disappointed' for herself and her son, Angelo.

She told Oprah: "I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one.

"From a very young age I promised myself that when I had kids we’d stay together and we would be that united family and I tried for a really really long time.

"I was just so disappointed for my son, I was disappointed for myself."

Adele then told Oprah: "I was ignoring my own happiness … and I knew that, as an adult, Angelo would be livid with me for doing that.

"When he became an adult he’d be furious with me, and I didn’t want that either."

She also opened up about her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, saying: "He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny. Yeah, and very smart.

Adele spoke candidly to Oprah in the interview. Picture: CBS

"I met him and then a couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting. I’m like, a business meeting about what? We wouldn’t be having a meeting about business. And then it was just the first time we’d hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that’s how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."

Adele also addressed the speculation about her weight loss, saying: "I never looked up to anyone because of their weight I’m body positive then and I’m body positive now.

"But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies."