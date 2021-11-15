Who is Adele dating?

Adele is currently dating boyfriend Rich Paul, who she spoke about in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US over the weekend, and the singer gave a rare candid insight into her life and relationships.

She was first pictured with sports agent Rich Paul in July of this year, and rumours circulated that they were in a relationship.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on a late-night podcast at the time: "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.

"This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together."

It was also reported by Page Six that the pair were '100 per cent' dating.

Adele spoke candidly about her relationships during her interview with Oprah. Picture: Courtesy Of Fullwell/Onward/Harpo/CBS

Rich, 40, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and he has his own sports agency named Klutch Sports Group.

He is one of the most known agents in the sports industry, with clients including LeBron James, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, and Anthony Davis.

What did Adele say about Rich Paul in her Oprah interview?

Adele is usually very private about her relationship, but she spoke about Rich in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said: "He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does."

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul. Picture: Getty

Adele and Rich have been linked since March 2021. Picture: Getty

Adele also praised the "easiness" of their relationship and said that that it has been "very smooth".

She also said that it's the first time she's "loved myself" and been open to loving and being loved by someone else".