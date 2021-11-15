Who is Adele dating?

15 November 2021, 14:16

Adele is currently dating boyfriend Rich Paul, who she spoke about in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US over the weekend, and the singer gave a rare candid insight into her life and relationships.

She was first pictured with sports agent Rich Paul in July of this year, and rumours circulated that they were in a relationship.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on a late-night podcast at the time: "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.

"This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together."

It was also reported by Page Six that the pair were '100 per cent' dating.

Adele spoke candidly about her relationships during her interview with Oprah
Adele spoke candidly about her relationships during her interview with Oprah. Picture: Courtesy Of Fullwell/Onward/Harpo/CBS

Rich, 40, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and he has his own sports agency named Klutch Sports Group.

He is one of the most known agents in the sports industry, with clients including LeBron James, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, and Anthony Davis.

What did Adele say about Rich Paul in her Oprah interview?

Adele is usually very private about her relationship, but she spoke about Rich in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said: "He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does."

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul
Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul. Picture: Getty
Adele and Rich have been linked since March 2021
Adele and Rich have been linked since March 2021. Picture: Getty

Adele also praised the "easiness" of their relationship and said that that it has been "very smooth".

She also said that it's the first time she's "loved myself" and been open to loving and being loved by someone else".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Shopping

Stacey shared the adorable video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose
Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Lifestyle

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

TV & Movies

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip

TV & Movies

We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK

How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Lifestyle

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly?

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her diagnosis

Christine McGuinness reveals she has been diagnosed as autistic
Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown leather-look skirt from Zara
Georgia and Liam had a bitter break up on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia star Georgia Fairweather opens up on shock fall out with Liam Cooper

TV & Movies

Snow is heading for the UK

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days with ‘freezing fog’ on its way

News

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle

First look at harrowing I'm A Celebrity tasks including platform hanging over quarry

I'm A Celebrity 2021: New pictures show terrifying trials being built for upcoming series

TV & Movies