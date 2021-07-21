Who is Adele's rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul?

Adele is reportedly dating sports agent Rich Paul - here's everything we know about her relationship with her rumoured-new boyfriend.

Adele was recently spotted attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals with sports agent Rich Paul, and reports have suggested the pair are in a relationship.

Speaking on a late-night podcast after the event, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said: "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.

"This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together."

Page Six also claimed the couple are an item, with a source telling the publication that they are '100 per cent' dating.

How long have Adele and Rich Paul been together?

We don't know for sure how long they have been dating, but it has been claimed they may have got together in March 2021.

Who is Rich Paul? What's his age and job?

Rich, 40, is a sports agent born in Cleveland, Ohio.

He has his own sports agency, named Klutch Sports Group, and is one of the best-known agents in sports. His clients include LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green.

It was announced earlier this year that Rich would be releasing a memoir titled 'Lucky Me', which will detail his upbringing, family and work.

He said in a press statement: "Lucky Me is more than my story.

"Lucky Me is the story of every young Black man who grew up like me. I want to use my story to uplift and inspire those who lived this and educate those who didn’t. I cannot tell you what it means to partner with my friend and mentor Jay-Z on this project. Lucky Me was the name of the book before I even spoke with Jay because his music was my life’s soundtrack."