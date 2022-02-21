Adele cosies up to boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumours

Adele and Rich looked happy together at the game last night. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Adele and Rich Paul looked loved-up with Rich Paul at an NBA All-Star game.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were spotted cosying up at a basketball game over the weekend.

The couple, who were first spotted together in July 2021, looked loved up as they snuggled and held hands at an NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday evening.

Adele recently sparked engagement rumours after sporting a huge ring on her finger while attending the Brits.

Adele and Rich looked loved-up at the game. Picture: Getty

She recently addressed the rumours during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, with Graham asking her: "I don’t know if anyone noticed but on Tuesday night [at the Brit Awards] when you were sat at the piano singing.

The pair were sat next to Mary J. Blige. Picture: Getty

"You had the microphone in your right hand, I felt your left hand didn’t move as much as normal. It seemed heavier than normal… Is there something?"

To this, Adele responded: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t [engaged]!"

They were seen holding hands when leaving the game. Picture: Getty

She then showed off the ring, adding: "Lovely though, isn’t it?"

Graham then said : "I have to say, as a casual observer, it looks like you are," to which Adele laughed and retorted: "Alright!"

The host then replied: "I’m taking that as a yes!’