Adele cosies up to boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumours
21 February 2022, 10:50
Adele and Rich Paul looked loved-up with Rich Paul at an NBA All-Star game.
Listen to this article
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were spotted cosying up at a basketball game over the weekend.
The couple, who were first spotted together in July 2021, looked loved up as they snuggled and held hands at an NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday evening.
Adele recently sparked engagement rumours after sporting a huge ring on her finger while attending the Brits.
- Adele breaks down in tears as she dedicates Brit Award to ex-husband
- Adele gifts beloved teacher £500 tickets to her sold out concert
- Adele in tears as she's forced to postpone entire Las Vegas residency
She recently addressed the rumours during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, with Graham asking her: "I don’t know if anyone noticed but on Tuesday night [at the Brit Awards] when you were sat at the piano singing.
"You had the microphone in your right hand, I felt your left hand didn’t move as much as normal. It seemed heavier than normal… Is there something?"
To this, Adele responded: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t [engaged]!"
She then showed off the ring, adding: "Lovely though, isn’t it?"
Graham then said : "I have to say, as a casual observer, it looks like you are," to which Adele laughed and retorted: "Alright!"
The host then replied: "I’m taking that as a yes!’