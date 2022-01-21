Adele in tears as she's forced to postpone entire Las Vegas residency

21 January 2022, 08:00 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 08:07

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Tearful Adele posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram announcing that she had to reschedule the shows because of Covid.

Adele was in tears as she announced that her entire Las Vegas residency is being postponed.

The singer, 33, said she was 'gutted' and 'really upset' to have to reschedule the Weekends With Adele shows due to Covid.

"We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready. I'm so sorry," she announced on Instagram.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you.

Adele was due to start the shows on Friday January 21
Adele was due to start the shows on Friday January 21. Picture: Getty

"But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.

"Half my team, half my crew are hit by COVID. They still are and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele had been due to start her concerts at Caesars Palace's Colosseum on Friday, January 21, and do two shows each weekend until April 16.

Adele was in tears as she updated fans
Adele was in tears as she updated fans. Picture: Instagram/Adele

She added: 'I'm gutted. I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute."

Adele also said she was "so upset and embarrassed" but "it's been impossible".

She confirmed that all dates would be rescheduled, saying: "We're going to reschedule all the dates, we're on it right now. And I'm going to finish my show. I want to to get it to where it's supposed to be [but] we've been up against so much and it just ain't ready."

