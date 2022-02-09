Adele breaks down in tears as she dedicates Brit Award to ex-husband

Adele was the star of the Brit Awards last night after she won a whopping three awards.

Adele was back with a bang at the Brit Awards 2022 after she won three gongs and dedicated her last award to ex-husband Simon Konecki.

After taking home the album of the year award with her comeback album 30, she gave a nod to her son Angelo and his dad Simon.

She told the audience: “I would like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, his dad. This was all of our journeys.

Adele tearfully dedicated her award to her ex-husband. Picture: Getty Images

“Not just mine. I am very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting an album out that was about something so personal to me because not many people do stuff like that any more.

“My son has been so gracious. So gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years. It is for him.”

Fans of the star were quick to support Adele, with one writing on Twitter: “Stunning performance by Adele. She was such a queen to dedicate it to her ex-husband."

"The best performance in the history of the Brits if you ask me. And that tribute was amazing,” said someone else.

Adele performed at the Brit awards 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Adele married Simon in 2018, after they got together back in 2011.

She then filed for divorce in 2019 and is said to have used their separation as inspiration for her new music.

Opening up about her split, she previously told Vogue: “It just wasn’t right for me any more.

“I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.

"But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

Adele and her ex-husband Simon filed for divorce in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Adele also took home the Song of the Year award for her comeback single, Easy On Me.

As she accepted the accolade, she said: "First of all I didn’t know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can’t believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers.

"But thank you so much. It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus."

Adele was also named artist of the year, beating the likes of Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender.