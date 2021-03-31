Calls for extra bank holiday in September after ‘devastatingly hard year’

There are calls for another bank holiday in Semptember. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The tourism sector is asking for another bank holiday when Covid restrictions are eased.

Britain could be set to get an extra bank holiday this September, with tourism experts insisting the sector needs a boost.

Bernard Donoghue, the director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, has said it has been a ‘devastatingly hard year’ for businesses.

He said extra bank holiday will be a great way to ‘thank the NHS and key workers and help the tourism industry repair our balance sheets’.

Bernard added tourism had been ‘hit first, hit hardest and will take longest to recover’.

Tourism experts are calling for another bank holiday. Picture: PA Images

He also questioned government rules which are keeping indoor attractions shut in April, as they will miss out on business from both the April and May Day bank holidays.

Read More: UK weather: Britain could see hottest March day ever today before Easter weekend freeze

His comments come as it was reported that some venues have seen a fall in numbers of 90 percent or more.

According to The Times, the Tate, with its branches in London, Liverpool and St Ives, saw a 77 percent drop.

Outdoor attractions - such as Kew Gardens, Chester Zoo and RHS Wisley - fared better and made the top ten visitor attractions in Britain for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Rule of Six has now be reintroduced in England this week in the second step of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

If coronavirus cases continue to fall in England, all non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen on April 12.

As well as this, pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to serve food and drink outside in gardens and terraces, but it’ll be table service only.

Other outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks will also be allowed to open their doors again, as well as public buildings such as libraries and museums.

Personal care premises, such as hairdressers and nail salons, will be able to take bookings for the first time since December, as well as gyms, spas and swimming pools.

Now Read: Woman shocked after boyfriend sends her an invoice for their romantic weekend away