UK weather: Britain could see hottest March day ever today before Easter weekend freeze

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Brits will enjoy one last day of sun today before temperatures plummet over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The UK has been enjoying some unseasonably scorching weather this week, and it's set to get warmer today.

According to the forecast, it could even be the hottest March day ever as temperatures reach 25C.

The current record is 25.6C which was recorded in Cambridgeshire in 1968, with the mercury peaking at 24.5C at Kew Gardens in West London on Tuesday.

And Met Office forecasters have hinted the record could be broken today, with Alex Burkill telling The Mirror: "It (the temperature) is exceptionally high for the time of year.

Brits are enjoying the sunshine this week. Picture: PA Images

"It's the second warmest March day on record.

"Temperatures could be a touch higher tomorrow than they were today. Whether it will beat the 25.6C, I'm not so sure. It's on a knife edge.

"It's not out of the question, but I'm not expecting it to. It's a possibility."

The good weather is set to cover most of England and Wales, with Northern Ireland and many parts of Scotland feeling cooler with chances of rain edging its way southwards.

But Brits should make the most of it, as things are set to take a turn for the worse as we head into the weekend.

Thanks to cold air sweeping in from the North, temperatures in London will dramatically fall to 12C on Good Friday.

The north of England and Scotland could also see the mercury drop below freezing by Easter Monday.

BBC forecaster Carol Kirkwood said: "Warming up is really the forecast for the start of the week.

"It is not going to remain that way by the end of the week and it will be much colder.

"Into the Easter weekend, it is going to be cold, particularly so on Easter Sunday and also Easter Monday.

"For some of us, there will be some wintry showers as well."

Persistent rain in Scotland could also cause flooding in the area.

This comes after Matt Hancock warned people to be sensible in the sun, after the Rule of Six returned in England on Monday.

The Health Secretary tweeted: "Let's enjoy the sun but let's do it safely. We have come so far, don't blow it now."

