Wetherspoons plans to open 18 new pubs - full list of locations

Wetherspoons plans to open 18 new pubs. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Pub chain JD Wetherspoons has said it will open more branches if there are 'no further lockdowns'.

Wetherspoons has announced plans to open 18 new pubs and create 2,000 new jobs in a £145m project.

Tim Martin, the chain's owner, has said that the plans will only go ahead is there are no more Covid restrictions.

In addition to the new branches, the company also hopes to "significantly extend" 57 of its existing pubs.

Mr Martin said that the project "will provide work for architects, contractors and builders as well as result in 2,000 new jobs for staff in our pubs."

Wetherspoons is planning to open 18 new pubs if there are no further lockdowns. Picture: Getty

The full list of areas so far identified for the potential plans are as follows:

Leeds

Birmingham

Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire

Sheffield

Felixstowe in Suffolk

Heswall on the Wirral

Dublin

Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire

Carmarthen

Glasgow

The chain has also stated that it plans to spend a further £750m to open 15 new pubs - as well as expand 50 existing pubs - each year for 10 years.

He stated that this project would create 20,000 jobs over a decade.

Wetherspoons pubs are currently closed. Picture: Getty

Mr Martin said: "Our immediate investment will provide work for architects, contractors and builders as well as result in 2,000 new jobs for staff in our pubs.

"We are geared up to start on the first projects within a few months.

"We are also committed to our long-term investment and job creation programme over the next decade.

"However, the investment is conditional on the UK opening back up again on a long-term basis, with no further lockdowns or the constant changing of rules."

Wetherspoons pubs in England will start to reopen on April 12, with those with outside areas able to welcome customers from that date.

Wetherspoons will start to reopen their pubs on April 12. Picture: PA

It will open 394 branches, which all have areas including beer gardens, rooftop gardens and patios.

Chief executive John Hutson said, according to the Mirror: "We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs."

The branches will be open from 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, although some will have restrictions on closing times.

