Are florists open in Tier 4 in England?

Are florists considered essential? Here's what we know about the Tier 4 rules...

On Saturday Boris Johnson announced much of the south of England would be heading into stricter coronavirus restrictions.

London, Essex, Kent and Hertfordshire are just some of the counties now in Tier 4 after a new strain of Covid was detected.

But with all non essential shops closed for the foreseeable future in these areas, people have been wondering whether florists are allowed to open their doors.

Are florists open in Tier 4?

Florists are not considered an essential business, and have therefore been told to close in all Tier 4 areas.

However, while they cannot open their shops to the public, they can still organise delivery and collection services.

This means you can still order flowers from your local florist for collection or delivery, provided it is done Covid safely.

The government website states: Non-essential retail must close, such as clothing and homeware stores, vehicle showrooms (other than for rental), betting shops, tailors, tobacco and vape shops, electronic goods and mobile phone shops, and market stalls selling non-essential goods.

These venues can continue to be able to operate click-and-collect (where goods are pre-ordered and collected off the premises) and delivery services.

What areas are in Tier 4 in England?

Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings;

London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London); and

the East of England (Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Essex excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).

You can find the information via postcode on https://www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions

Are florists open in Tier 1, 2 and 3?

Yes, florists can remain open in the other three tiers in England, along with all the other non-essential shops.

