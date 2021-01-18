Dr Hilary predicts no abroad summer holidays in 2021, but says there is hope for staycations

By Alice Dear

Dr Hilary thinks people hoping for a summer holiday abroad this year are 'barking up the wrong tree'.

With the vaccine roll-out giving Brits some much needed hope for the future of 2021, it is no wonder people are looking ahead to a time they will be able to jet off on holiday.

However, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine's resident doctor, Dr Hilary, has warned people to lower their expectations when it comes to summer holidays this year.

READ MORE: Full list of high street pharmacies in England offering the coronavirus vaccine

Dr Hilary has warned that people should be realistic with their expectations. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Lorraine on Monday's show, Dr Hilary said that people thinking about holidays this summer are "barking up the wrong tree".

Talking to host Lorraine Kelly about when we might expect things to return to some type of 'normal', the expert said: "I hate over promising, and then disappointing people.

"The vaccination process is going to take some time. We might encounter some new variants, we might need to tweak the vaccine."

Dr Hilary thinks people hoping for a summer holiday abroad this year are 'barking up the wrong tree'. Picture: PA

He went on: "I think people thinking about holidays this summer are barking up the wrong tree, I really do.

"Not just because of the situation here won't be better, but because of where we're going to may be lagging behind us in vaccinations and people will be nervous about going somewhere and getting stuck there."

Dr Hilary says people would be better to hope for abroad holidays in autumn or September 2021. Picture: Getty

However, he did add that there could be hope for staycations in the summer time.

He went on to say: "I think, just to be realistic, don't set your hopes too high.

"Be realistic, set your hopes positively for the future, but probably autumn or September."

READ NOW: Boris Johnson says it's 'too early to say' whether schools will reopen after February half-term