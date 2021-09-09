Parents rip down COVID playground signs requiring them to sign in

The incidents occurred in Melbourne. Picture: Getty/Bayside City Council/Facebook

By Heart reporter

Bayside City Council in Melbourne have reported that vandals have torn down QR code signs at playgrounds.

Parents have been tearing down QR code signs at playgrounds in Australia.

The incidents took place in the southern suburbs of Melbourne, with Bayside City Council hitting out at 'mindless vandals' as they shared photos of the damage.

As reported by the Mail Online, signs at playgrounds on Tramway Parade in Beaumaris and in Wishart Reserve in Hampton East were torn through the middle, with the QR code removed.

Playgrounds in Australia have installed QR codes. Picture: Getty

The signs were destroyed less than a week after being installed at the council's 61 playgrounds. They were put up after the area reversed their ban on children using the equipment due to coronavirus.

Bayside Council said: "The closure of playgrounds has been tough for our younger residents.

Bayside Council shared photos of the damage. Picture: Bayside City Council/Facebook

"When restrictions partially eased, we installed QR codes and new Covid Safe signage to allow safe play to resume in all our playgrounds."

Melbourne recently overturned the ban on kids playing on equipment. Picture: Getty

The council also urged parents to report vandalised signs.

They added: "We do not want the mindless actions of a few to spoil the safe enjoyment of everyone and encourage residents to monitor these important public safety signs."