Parents rip down COVID playground signs requiring them to sign in
9 September 2021, 12:41 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 16:24
Bayside City Council in Melbourne have reported that vandals have torn down QR code signs at playgrounds.
Parents have been tearing down QR code signs at playgrounds in Australia.
The incidents took place in the southern suburbs of Melbourne, with Bayside City Council hitting out at 'mindless vandals' as they shared photos of the damage.
As reported by the Mail Online, signs at playgrounds on Tramway Parade in Beaumaris and in Wishart Reserve in Hampton East were torn through the middle, with the QR code removed.
- Pet theft to be made new criminal offence in England
- Mum awarded £180,000 after boss wouldn’t let her leave early to pick up daughter from nursery
- October firebreak lockdown 'being considered by government' if Covid cases rise
The signs were destroyed less than a week after being installed at the council's 61 playgrounds. They were put up after the area reversed their ban on children using the equipment due to coronavirus.
Bayside Council said: "The closure of playgrounds has been tough for our younger residents.
"When restrictions partially eased, we installed QR codes and new Covid Safe signage to allow safe play to resume in all our playgrounds."
The council also urged parents to report vandalised signs.
They added: "We do not want the mindless actions of a few to spoil the safe enjoyment of everyone and encourage residents to monitor these important public safety signs."