October firebreak lockdown 'being considered by government' if Covid cases rise

7 September 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 7 September 2021, 10:47

It has been claimed a firebreak lockdown could be brought in as a last resort
It has been claimed a firebreak lockdown could be brought in as a last resort. Picture: Alamy/Getty

A report has claimed that the government is could bring in a 'firebreak' lockdown next month.

Plans are being made for a possible 'firebreak' lockdown in October, according to a senior government scientist.

As reported by the i paper, the scientist is warning that the UK is heading for an ‘extended peak’ of coronavirus hospital cases.

Speaking to the publication, the official, who works for is a member of the government’s scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) said that ‘hospitalisations are on a path to match the levels seen at the end of October last year’.

They did add, however, that deaths won't increase to 2020 levels, as ‘vaccines are doing their job’.

The source continued: "If you look at the current trends, hospitalisations are on a path to match the levels seen at the end of October last year.

The potential lockdown would be introduced in October
The potential lockdown would be introduced in October. Picture: Getty

"While deaths are high compared to last year and are unlikely to hit the levels as seen last autumn because the vaccines are doing their job, it is the admissions that will push the NHS to the brink of collapse if they do not fall soon.

"We are going to be at a peak, albeit an extended peak, quite soon, so it’s not really the same situation as last year, when failure to reduce prevalence would have resulted in collapse of NHS and people dying in car parks."

The expert added that there will be further pressure on the NHS from other illnesses, saying: “On top of that we have an expected resurgence in hospitalisations for other respiratory illnesses like flu.

The government are reportedly considering another lockdown
The government are reportedly considering another lockdown. Picture: Getty

"If the current high levels of admissions for Covid continue the NHS will not be able to cope, so a firebreak lockdown is by no means out of the question."

The Sun reports that a government spokesperson confirmed that there are "contingency plans" in place, but insisted they "would only be re-introduced as a last resort to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS".

He added that it is "it is not true" to suggest that ministers are actively "planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half term".

