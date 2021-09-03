Diet Coke shortage fears as Coca Cola confirm supply issues

3 September 2021, 10:45 | Updated: 3 September 2021, 10:48

Coca Cola are facing a shortage of cans
Coca Cola are facing a shortage of cans. Picture: Getty

Coca Cola has confirmed that it's facing a 'shortage of aluminium cans'.

Diet Coke fans have been braced for a shortage of the drink, with Coca Cola UK confirming they are facing supply chain issues.

The company said that a "shortage of aluminium cans" had led to its supply chain coming under pressure.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) told the PA news agency that it has recently faced "a number of logistics challenges”, but that it has continued to deliver “extremely high service levels".

The challenges faced by the company include a reduced number of HGV drivers.

Diet Coke have confirmed they are facing supply chain issues
Diet Coke have confirmed they are facing supply chain issues. Picture: Alamy

Nik Jhangiani, the chief financial officer of CCEP, told PA: "Supply chain management has become the most important aspect, following the pandemic, to ensure we have continuity for customers.

"We are very happy with how we have performed in the circumstances, with service levels higher than a lot of our market competitors.

"There are still logistical challenges and issues though, as with every sector, and the shortage of aluminium cans is a key one for us now, but we are working with customers to successfully manage this."

Coca Cola have said they continue to deliver “extremely high service levels”.
Coca Cola have said they continue to deliver “extremely high service levels”. Picture: Alamy

The news comes after a number of social media users complained of struggling to find Coca Cola products in supermarkets.

One person wrote: "So many items not available and was told there was no Diet Coke or Coke Zero 'due to a national shortage'".

Another told Sainsbury's in Leatherhead: "Been awful for months, no Coke Zero for weeks."

