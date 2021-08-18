Nando's forced to close up to 50 UK restaurants due to supply issues

Up to 50 Nando's restaurants have been forced to close. Picture: Alamy

Bosses at Nando’s have apologised after many sites have been temporarily shut down.

Nando’s has been forced to temporarily close down 50 restaurants across the country due to supply issues.

The popular chain has said it will lend some of its staff to its suppliers to help ‘get things moving’ after peri peri chicken shortages hit some of its shops.

In response to complaints on social media, Nando’s replied: "The UK supply chain is having a bit of a [night]'mare right now.

Nando's is facing a chicken supply shortage. Picture: Alamy

"This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales."

They added: “We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates!”

A Nando’s spokesperson confirmed they were experiencing disruption, like many other retailers, due to staff shortages and Covid isolations.

“It is our intention to have all of our restaurants up and trading again from this Saturday, as a result of the hard work behind the scenes,” they added.

Nando's has apologised after closing restaurants across the UK. Picture: Alamy

See the list of Nando’s restaurants which have had to temporarily close:

Leicester

Dudley

Hornchurch, Essex

Basildon, Essex

Sevenoaks, Kent

Chiswick, London

Bethnal Green, London

Park Royal, London

Kensington, London

Victoria, Cardinal Place, London

One New Change, London

The O2 Greenwich, London

White Chapel, London

Clapham, London

Southgate, London

Gatwick, South Terminal

Hove, East Sussex

Swindon, Wiltshire

Manchester, Arndale branch

Manchester, Oxford Road branch

Manchester, White City branch

Manchester, The Fort

Cardiff, Wales

Reading, Friar Street

If you want to check if your local Nando's is open, you can look it up on their website here.

If your local has opening hours listed, then it is open, if there are no opening times, it has been temporarily shut.

This comes as hundreds of food supplies have been hit by delays due to Brexit and workers being pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app.

KFC had the same problems last week, with bosses warning that some items would not be available and packaging ‘may look a bit different to normal’.