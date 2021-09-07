Temperatures could hit 30C today as heatwave bakes Britain

September heatwave: the Met Office has predicted that the mercury could soar to the thirties on Tuesday.

After a cold and rainy summer, Brits are being treated to a September heatwave this week.

The warmest day is set to be today, with forecasters predicting temperatures could hit a whopping 30C on Tuesday.

The Met Office said some areas are close to recording an official heatwave, with the three-day hot spell expected to end tomorrow.

As reported by the Mirror, Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist, said central and eastern England were the likely areas that could see 30C temperatures today.

Temperatures could reach as high as 30C today (Tuesday September 7). Picture: Alamy

He added that these areas were "most likely" to record an official heatwave from Monday to Wednesday, but will only "just about make it".

He said: "We often get a warmer spell particularly early on in September.

"August was particularly cool... and cloudy, so this spell is the warmest spell of weather since July for the UK."

The heatwave is due to end on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

In England and Wales generally, temperatures will be in the mid-high twenties, and Scotland and Northern Ireland will see those of could see temperatures of about 24C to 25C.

The warm weather looks set to be replaced by thunderstorms from Thursday, which much cooler temperatures expected in the latter half of the week.