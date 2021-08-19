This summer has officially been one of the wettest and worst in 10 years

19 August 2021, 10:45

This summer has been one of the worst in a decade
This summer has been one of the worst in a decade. Picture: Alamy

Statistics have revealed that summer 2021 has been the wettest in a decade.

In news that will surprise literally no-one, it has been found that this summer has been the wettest and worst in 10 years.

Total hours of sunshine were at the lowest since 2012, and the top temperature recorded (32.5C) is the lowest since then.

As reported by The Sun, data from the Met Office shows that the UK has seen just the UK 442 hours of sunshine since June 1. Previous summers over the last decades have seen up to 615 hours.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: "This summer has certainly been unremarkable and pretty bland. It’s not going to be remembered for warmth.

This weather this summer has been distinctly worse than usual
This weather this summer has been distinctly worse than usual. Picture: Alamy

"We’ve had flooding, some parts of the country have seen double their average rainfall, and temperatures have been average."

He added: "A heatwave is not on the cards either."

Met Office figures show that August weather has been particularly less warm than usual, with average temperatures being around 19C for the month.

More rain is expected over the next few weeks
More rain is expected over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters have warned of further heavy rain this month, saying: "Initially unsettled, particularly in the South, with extensive rain and showers on Sunday.

"Conditions should become more settled into next week, with plenty of dry weather with occasional sunny spells.

"These more settled conditions could remain throughout the week, however rain and showers could develop once again."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Are you more Hades or Ursula?

Quiz: Which Disney villain are you?

The best beaches in the UK

Four UK beaches make European top 20 list - including in Yorkshire and Bournemouth
A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating when he spoke in his sleep

Woman caught her boyfriend cheating after he started talking in his sleep
Disney World and Disneyland's FastPass system is set to change

Disney World and Disneyland guests will now have to pay for FastPasses
Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her silver medal

Olympian auctions silver medal to pay for baby's life saving heart operation

News

Trending on Heart

Love Island spoilers: The contestants go on epic last dates

Love Island first look: What happens tonight and does anyone leave?

TV & Movies

White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now

Where can I watch The White Lotus in the UK?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date: When is the next series on TV?

TV & Movies

The Defeated is available to watch on Netflix now

How many episodes of The Defeated are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will the Love Island meet the parents episode air this year?

When is the Love Island meet the parents episode 2021?

TV & Movies