This summer has officially been one of the wettest and worst in 10 years

This summer has been one of the worst in a decade. Picture: Alamy

In news that will surprise literally no-one, it has been found that this summer has been the wettest and worst in 10 years.

Total hours of sunshine were at the lowest since 2012, and the top temperature recorded (32.5C) is the lowest since then.

As reported by The Sun, data from the Met Office shows that the UK has seen just the UK 442 hours of sunshine since June 1. Previous summers over the last decades have seen up to 615 hours.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: "This summer has certainly been unremarkable and pretty bland. It’s not going to be remembered for warmth.

This weather this summer has been distinctly worse than usual. Picture: Alamy

"We’ve had flooding, some parts of the country have seen double their average rainfall, and temperatures have been average."

He added: "A heatwave is not on the cards either."

Met Office figures show that August weather has been particularly less warm than usual, with average temperatures being around 19C for the month.

More rain is expected over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters have warned of further heavy rain this month, saying: "Initially unsettled, particularly in the South, with extensive rain and showers on Sunday.

"Conditions should become more settled into next week, with plenty of dry weather with occasional sunny spells.

"These more settled conditions could remain throughout the week, however rain and showers could develop once again."