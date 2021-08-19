This summer has officially been one of the wettest and worst in 10 years
19 August 2021, 10:45
Statistics have revealed that summer 2021 has been the wettest in a decade.
In news that will surprise literally no-one, it has been found that this summer has been the wettest and worst in 10 years.
Total hours of sunshine were at the lowest since 2012, and the top temperature recorded (32.5C) is the lowest since then.
As reported by The Sun, data from the Met Office shows that the UK has seen just the UK 442 hours of sunshine since June 1. Previous summers over the last decades have seen up to 615 hours.
Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: "This summer has certainly been unremarkable and pretty bland. It’s not going to be remembered for warmth.
- Olympian auctions silver medal to pay for baby's life saving heart operation
- Christmas markets across UK cities to make triumphant return this winter
- What are the new self-isolation rules from Monday August 16?
"We’ve had flooding, some parts of the country have seen double their average rainfall, and temperatures have been average."
He added: "A heatwave is not on the cards either."
Met Office figures show that August weather has been particularly less warm than usual, with average temperatures being around 19C for the month.
Forecasters have warned of further heavy rain this month, saying: "Initially unsettled, particularly in the South, with extensive rain and showers on Sunday.
"Conditions should become more settled into next week, with plenty of dry weather with occasional sunny spells.
"These more settled conditions could remain throughout the week, however rain and showers could develop once again."