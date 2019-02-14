Keep your eyes peeled! The Royal Mint are releasing a special Gruffalo 50p

The Gruffalo is one of the most popular children's picture books. Picture: Other

To commemorate 20 years of the beloved Julia Donaldson character the Royal Mint are releasing a special Gruffalo 50p.

To celebrate two decades of iconic children's book The Gruffalo, the beloved character is getting his own coin.

The creature with 'purple prickles all over his back' created by Julia Donaldson is being commemorated with some new 50p coins in his honour.

Our imagining of what the 50p might look like. Picture: PA

The Axel Scheffler illustration of the Gruffalo will likely be on the face of the coin alongside the book's other main character, Mouse although official images haven't been released.

According to The Sun The Royal Mint are yet to announce the release date of the limited edition coin but it is likely to be available to buy sometime this month.

As for whether it will enter general circulation is yet to be confirmed, so keep your eyes peeled just in case one of the special coins does turn up in your loose change.

This special Gruffalo coin follows previous commemorative coins which celebrate children's literary characters including a series of Beatrix Potter 50p coins and a Paddington Bear 50p coin.