Homeowners could get vouchers worth £5,000 to help with insulation costs

Families could get up to £5000 for insulation costs. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Families could save hundreds under The Green Homes Grant scheme.

Homeowners across the country are set to get £2billion worth of vouchers to insulate their homes and make them more environmentally friendly.

Under the new scheme, families in England will receive vouchers of up to £5,000 for energy-saving home improvements.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out the proposals for The Green Homes Grant in his mini budget on Wednesday.

According to the Treasury, homeowners will be able to spend the vouchers on loft, wall and floor insulation, eco-friendly boilers, heat pumps, double or triple-glazed ­windows, low-energy lighting and energy-efficient doors.

Rishi Sunak will set out the plans in his budget. Picture: PA Images

The government claims this could save families up to £600 a year on energy bills.

Read More: First pubs in England forced to close two days after opening as customers test positive for coronavirus

It will also help to support more than 100,000 jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, including plumbers, builders and tradesmen.

Online applications will launch in September, along with details of accredited local suppliers.

Half of the fund is set to go to the poorest homeowners, who won't have to pay anything.

While other households will see the Government covering at least two thirds of the cost of green upgrades.

For example, if cavity wall and floor insulation will cost a homeowner £4,000, they would pay £1,320, while the Government would pay the remaining £2,680.

These plans are part of a wider £3billion investment to cut carbon emissions and move the UK towards going carbon neutral by 2050.

£1billion will also be spent on insulation for public buildings and social housing.

Chancellor Mr Sunak told The Sun: “As Britain recovers from the outbreak, it’s vital we do everything in our power to support and protect livelihoods across the nation.

“Our Green Homes Grant will not only cut families’ bills by making their homes more energy efficient, it will also kick-start our economy by creating thousands of green jobs and supporting those skilled tradespeople who are ready to work.”

Now Read: Government urged to consider £500 voucher for every UK adult to help high streets