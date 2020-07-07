Homeowners could get vouchers worth £5,000 to help with insulation costs

7 July 2020, 08:33 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 08:52

Families could get up to £5000 for insulation costs
Families could get up to £5000 for insulation costs. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Families could save hundreds under The Green Homes Grant scheme.

Homeowners across the country are set to get £2billion worth of vouchers to insulate their homes and make them more environmentally friendly.

Under the new scheme, families in England will receive vouchers of up to £5,000 for energy-saving home improvements.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out the proposals for The Green Homes Grant in his mini budget on Wednesday.

According to the Treasury, homeowners will be able to spend the vouchers on loft, wall and floor insulation, eco-friendly boilers, heat pumps, double or triple-glazed ­windows, low-energy lighting and energy-efficient doors.

Rishi Sunak will set out the plans in his budget
Rishi Sunak will set out the plans in his budget. Picture: PA Images

The government claims this could save families up to £600 a year on energy bills.

Read More: First pubs in England forced to close two days after opening as customers test positive for coronavirus

It will also help to support more than 100,000 jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, including plumbers, builders and tradesmen.

Online applications will launch in September, along with details of accredited local suppliers.

Half of the fund is set to go to the poorest homeowners, who won't have to pay anything.

While other households will see the Government covering at least two thirds of the cost of green upgrades.

For example, if cavity wall and floor insulation will cost a homeowner £4,000, they would pay £1,320, while the Government would pay the remaining £2,680.

These plans are part of a wider £3billion investment to cut carbon emissions and move the UK towards going carbon neutral by 2050.

£1billion will also be spent on insulation for public buildings and social housing.

Chancellor Mr Sunak told The Sun: “As Britain recovers from the outbreak, it’s vital we do everything in our power to support and protect livelihoods across the nation.

“Our Green Homes Grant will not only cut families’ bills by making their homes more energy efficient, it will also kick-start our economy by creating thousands of green jobs and supporting those skilled tradespeople who are ready to work.”

Now Read: Government urged to consider £500 voucher for every UK adult to help high streets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ineos could scrap plan to build new 4x4 vehicle in Wales

UK & World

Some Spanish beaches were closed over the weekend (stock images)

Spanish beaches closing: What beaches in Spain closed and which areas are in lockdown?

British Gymnastics admits 'error' for not telling girl's parents about abuse claims

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dead to Me season three is on the way, but it will be the last one

Dead to Me season 3: Everything we know so far from release date to storyline and cast
Your kid begging for a pup might not be such a bad thing after all!

Owning a puppy keeps children out of trouble, new study reveals

Lifestyle

Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad

Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad after welcoming son with Married at First Sight girlfriend
Anastasiia Pokreshchuk has been putting filler into her face

Woman who injects filler into her face clashes with cosmetic surgeon on This Morning
Dead to Me will be back for a third and final series, Netflix have confirmed

Netflix's Dead to Me renewed for third and final series

The most popular 'staycation' destinations have been revealed (stock images)

Airbnb reveals the most popular 'staycation' destinations for 2020

Travel